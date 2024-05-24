Especially for Father’s Day, MEATER even has limited edition engraved options for gifting

MEATER, creators of the world’s first and best-selling smart meat thermometer, is carving 30% off many of its hugely popular wireless meat thermometers for Father’s Day and UEFA EURO 2024.



Gift the confidence to cook up meaty perfection, whether on the BBQ, open flame, or in any kitchen appliance. Perfect for heading into BBQ season and to cook up some truly fantastic food while enjoying UEFA EURO 2024, these chunky 30% discounts are not to be missed.



Dads can enjoy expanding their cooking repertoire as they let MEATER take the guess work out of cooking some awesome cuts of meat to wow friends and family. The MEATER app even includes the MEATER Master Class™ to provide expert cooking method advice and meaty recipe ideas that will see the humble sausage and burger menu long forgotten!



MEATER’s smart cooking gadgets are cooking 2.0. The digital sous chef you didn’t even realise you needed. Simply connect MEATER to any smartphone or tablet and enjoy estimated cooking times, meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to eat. Dads can sit back and enjoy the excitement of the beautiful game, hang out with family and friends, or just relax while MEATER takes care of their culinary endeavours, instead of cooking themselves behind the BBQ and endlessly flipping to avoid serving up over-cooked or under-cooked meat.



Especially for Father’s Day, MEATER even has limited edition engraved options for gifting. Check out the possibilities and grab a bargain at MEATER.



-ENDS-



About Apption Labs – MEATER



Apption Labs was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in Los Angeles, US; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products. Pushing the envelope in hardware and software design and leveraging cutting-edge technology is paramount to our goal of being industry leaders and solving everyday consumer problems.



The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favourite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results. In July 2021, Apption Labs was acquired by Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill. Together, we work towards enhancing your lifestyle, coexisting as complementary pioneers of the smart cooking space, guiding you to meat smarter.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at meater.com.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296