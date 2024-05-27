BadCredit.co.uk are dedicated to helping people who are locked out of mainstream lending improve their credit scores and secure credit.



In early April, BadCredit.co.uk began a follow-up campaign urging previously declined applicants to register on the electoral roll, monitor improvements to their score and then apply again if an improvement is seen.



Since the company only performs soft credit searches, there are no long-term negative effects from conducting multiple loan search applications on its site.



So far, encouraging clients to register on the electoral roll has led to a 27.7% increase in successful credit applications.



The electoral roll, or electoral register, is a list of people eligible to vote. Besides voting, it’s crucial for credit applications, as lenders use it to verify your identity and address.



Paul Gillooly of BadCredit.co.uk stated, "Through our discussions with numerous declined applicants, we discovered that many were either unaware of the positive impact that registering to vote could have on their credit scores, or they had not updated their electoral roll to reflect their current address."



How to Register



Registering on the electoral roll is easy. Visit the government's voter registration website, fill in your details, and submit. You’ll need your National Insurance number and some personal details.



paul@badcredit.co.uk