The key to successful Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in the recruitment outsourcing sector lies in custom-built solutions that are defined and implemented by cross-department steering groups. That’s according to the latest research paper from APSCo OutSource, the trade body for the professional recruitment outsourcing sector.







In the latest of its OutSource Knowledge Hub reports – which collates best practice advice and examples from experts across Adecco UK&I, Allegis Global Solutions, AMS, LinkedIn, Guidant Global, HET Flexhuis, Manpower Group, Magnit, Page Outsourcing and Resource Solutions – APSCo OutSource tackled the topic of AI adoption in the sector.







The recruitment outsourcing leaders involved in the study indicated that custom-built Artificial Intelligence tools deliver the best results for the sector, but implementation of this requires ownership of the project from a dedicated steering group with the interest in AI to make it work.







Top five tips for AI success







According to the OutSource Knowledge Hub, there are five critical actions overall which will drive AI success:







- Have a steering group within the business made up of individuals across departments with a passion for AI

- Build, rather than buy, Artificial Intelligence tools to deliver the best value for your business and its customers

- Be guided by emerging legislation and frameworks such as the Responsible AI in Recruitment Guidance from the DSIT

- Create an internal policy that steers how AI is used by everyone

- Be aware of the risks of these tools but don’t allow fear to hinder progress





Melanie Forbes, Managing Director, APSCo OutSource, commented:







“Artificial Intelligence has huge potential to drive innovation and efficiency in the recruitment outsourcing sector but it is a complex topic to navigate. While we are all learning together, the experiences of the OutSource Knowledge Hub suggest that bespoke AI tools deliver better value, not because there’s a problem with off-the-shelf solutions, but rather because how each business uses Artificial Intelligence and what information is being fed into these tools is very individual.







“Open-Source AI tools - such as the recently released OpenAI ChatGPT - utilise the wealth of data that’s publicly available, but in reality, it is the unique data that outsourcing firms hold within their business that will steer the best tech-enabled solutions, which is why custom-built tools are going to be so valuable.







“Of course, the big question on the AI adoption debate is who owns it and who is responsible for the tool. The answer is no one and everyone at the same time. Those in the Knowledge Hub who have made meaningful progress in AI adoption are the ones that identified and empowered a steering group of people from across departments within the business. Critically, these are people with a passion for AI and an inquisitive mind in relation to these tools, rather than those with specific skills or qualifications. If we are all to benefit from Artificial Intelligence, we need to learn together and share knowledge, which is one of the key tasks of the Hub.”







Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About APSCo OutSource



APSCo OutSource is the trade association for Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Service Providers, Statement of Work and Managed Project. We were developed from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) as a separate trade body which truly understands the differences between staffing and recruitment outsourcing and which specialises in the outsourcing market.



For more information, visit: https://www.apscooutsource.org/