● The ESSEC Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation now has a Talent Studio focused on having a positive impact on people and the environment: Momentum Studio



● ESSEC plans to support twenty startups per year between its DeepTech incubator and accelerator



ESSEC launches Momentum Studio, the first “DeepTech for Good” Talent Studio created by a French business school. Momentum Studio aims to connect the worlds of research and entrepreneurship to develop business projects and startups that address social and environmental challenges using DeepTech.



This interdisciplinary initiative was developed in collaboration with several major players in the research, technology transfer and academic spheres, namely CY Cergy Paris Université, CNRS, CEREMA and SATT Erganeo. Momentum Studio will focus on Climate Tech, the sustainable economy and e-health. Momentum Studio has already incubated ten start-ups since its launch a year ago.



Momentum Studio plays a crucial role in reducing the risk involved with the three critical phases of DeepTech startup growth: developing an idea, building a team, and access to a market.



The studio will support researchers and DeepTech entrepreneurs on topics like:



● Identifying and creating use cases that have strong potential for key market segments



● Identifying entrepreneurial talents who will join the team as co-founders, C-suite executives, or advisors



● Defining and deploying a business strategy that allows applications to effectively reach their target market



Fostering the emergence of future economic champions with technology that will address the major challenges of the 21st century.



With Momentum Studio, ESSEC commits to playing a major role in France’s reindustrialization by strengthening the potential of DeepTech startups with a positive impact. France is committed to supporting startups, with the DeepTech Plan of Emmanuel Macron’s 2030 Investment Plan aiming to launch 500



DeepTech startups per year by2030. This plan mobilizes the entirety of the French innovation ecosystem, from universities and incubators to investors and startups.1



“We believe that entrepreneurs have a major role to play alongside researchers. Only interdisciplinary teams will be able to launch ambitious companies that help our planet. With our roots in the academic world, we have an avant-garde vision of emerging technologies and entrepreneurial practices. We’ve chosen the name“Momentum Studio”because we aim to drive the momentum of the different stages of launching a DeepTech startup.”shares Sarah Nokry, director of Momentum Studio.



/ENDS



If you would like to learn more, please contact Georgina at georgina@bluesky-pr.com



***







About ESSEC BusinessSchool



ESSEC, founded in 1907, is one of the world’s top management schools andholds the “triple crown”accreditation fromEQUIS,AACSBand AMBA.With 7,550 students;a faculty comprised of152 full-time professors and 25 emeritus professors, in France and Singapore, recognized for both the quality and influence of their research; a wide range of management training programs; partnerships with the world’s best universities; and a network of 69,000 alumni, ESSEC continues to fostera tradition of academic excellence and a spirit of openness in the fields of economics, social sciences and innovation. In2005, ESSEC opened a campus in Asia. ESSEC’s operations in Asia Pacific, strategically located in Singapore, present the perfect foothold for ESSEC to be part of the vibrant growth of Asia and to bring its expertise to the expanding region. Additionally, in 2017 ESSEC opened a new campus in Rabat, Morocco. ESSEC’s international expansion allows students and professors to study and understand the economic forces at work in the different regions of the world.For more information, please visitwww.essec.edu.



1This work was supported by the French National ResearchAgency (ANR-21-EXES-0008) as part of the CYGénérations project under the France 2030 Plan.