LONDON (30 May 2024) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its Photography Competition 2024.



Seeking to highlight the best in travel photography, this prestigious annual competition, celebrating its 12th year, was open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland from December 2023 until February 2024. Photographers, both amateur and professional, submitted travel images taken during the past year in any of six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “From the Northern Lights in Iceland and the landscapes of the Norwegian coast to the souks of Marrakech and a workshop in Cambodia, the entries of this year’s competition continue to amaze us with their creativity.



“After over a decade of judging the awards, it would be reasonable to expect that the originality and impact of travel photography would somehow diminish. But our finalists’ unique perspectives on the world prove that there are always new ways to view the well-trodden paths, as well as those less travelled. A huge congratulations to everyone included here, in what was a competition of exceptionally high standards.”



All six category winners receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to the forthcoming online Masterclasses, a series of travel writing and photography panel discussions due to take place in early 2025. Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign, and featured on nationalgeographic.com/travel



Category winners:



Landscape: Chris West

The Northern Lights, Iceland

People: Colin Tennant

Mother and child, Arctic Bay, Canada

Wildlife: Lewis James Newman

Urban fox, south London

Food & travel: Bernard Kuhn

Bean curd skins, Koh Dach Island, Cambodia

Urban: Kirill Nikitin

Souk Haddadine, Marrakech, Morocco

Portfolio: Dylan McBurney

Norwegian coast



Launched in 2011, the prestigious annual competition seeks the UK’s best travel photography talent — this year across six categories: Landscape; People; Wildlife; Food & travel; Urban; and Portfolio. A global press and media campaign will present the winning images, which will also be featured on the National Geographic website.



The judging panel consisted of Holly-Marie Cato, documentary and commercial photographer; Matt Dutile, travel, portrait, and interior photographer; Sadie Gould, picture editor, Guardian Travel / Saturday Magazine; Carol Körting, photo editor, Leica Fotografie International Magazine; Aisha Nazar, picture researcher, National Geographic Traveller (UK); Luke Stackpoole, lifestyle and adventure photographer; Jonathan Stokes, lifestyle and travel photographer; Becky Redman, art director, National Geographic Traveller (UK); and Ben Rowe, picture editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK).



--------------



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get seven issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) for £8: subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

X: x.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/natgeotraveluk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.