June 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, together with Ruijie and Reyee in celebration of the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament will be hosting their own interactive football competition. Players will have the chance to win the star prize of a Samsung 55” 4K TV together with weekly competitions and other prizes worth hundreds of pounds in vouchers.



Back in April, Mayflex scored a partnership with Ruijie Networks, a global industry-leading manufacturer of Wired and Wireless network infrastructure products and solutions.

Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director commented “If your goal is to install the latest in wireless technology then the Ruijie Reyee brand provides a winning solution. We’ve had a great response to the launch so far with good interest from our customer base and some great feedback already from customers that have purchased the products, particularly around the simplicity of setting them up.”



Ross continued “Football is close to the hearts of many of the Mayflex associates and customers, so we are delighted to be running two online interactive football games during the tournament. The first is where you simply need to control the goalie to catch as many Reyee Access Points & footballs as possible to score points, whilst avoiding the red cards, which deduct points from your total score. The second game is all around predictions of different aspects of the games.”



Ross continued “We are encouraging everyone to take part in both games and play as much as possible throughout the tournament to increase their number of entries to win the star prize, which will be drawn at the end of the tournament. With several other prizes also up for grabs throughout the tournament there’s plenty of opportunity to score a win with Mayflex and Ruijie and Reyee and we will also give the top 100 players across both games a Mayflex Ruijie and Reyee ‘limited edition’ branded football.”



So why not kick back and relax and visit the Mayflex website to find out more about the games and how you can take part.



To find out more about Ruijie and Reyee by Ruijie Networks available from Mayflex please visit https://mayflex.com/networking/ruijienetworks or call the sales team on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com