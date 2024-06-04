HIKE SEO LAUNCHES THE FIRST ONSITE SEO OPTIMIZER - SLASHING SEO TASK TIME BY MORE THAN 50%, SAVING SMALL BUSINESSES 100s OF HOURS OF WORK AND REVOLUTIONIZING THE SEO PROCESS.



Hike SEO, the SEO platform that makes it possible for all small business websites to soar to the top of Google, regardless of their SEO expertise or budget, has launched the Onsite Optimizer. The first in market tool that reduces the time it takes to make SEO changes by more than 50%, while its AI integration simplifies the process.

This game-changing feature marks the first stage of Hike’s mission to become the first fully automated SEO suite, that will allow customers to set their SEO strategy, define and refine keywords, create content and publish SEO improvements - all at the click of a button!



Soft launched to existing customers last month, the Onsite Optimizer has already been used to publish >5000 SEO improvements across >1000 web pages, saving users hundreds of hours of work.



The Onsite Optimizer is an AI-powered feature that sets a new standard in search engine optimization. The tool empowers users to implement SEO improvements directly within the Hike platform, eliminating the need to log into a separate content management system, a completely unique approach to managing SEO needs.



Unmatched Innovation in SEO Tools

“Our Onsite Optimizer is truly a game-changer in the SEO industry,” said Kieran Headley, CTO and Co-founder of Hike. “There is nothing else like it on the market and I am equally as proud of the feature as I am of our in-house development team who built it.” The Onsite Optimizer allows users to make real-time SEO changes without ever leaving the Hike platform. This seamless integration means users can instantly action SEO recommendations from Hike (with the help of AI for extra guidance) enhancing their website performance and boosting their search engine rankings more efficiently than ever before.



Headley continued, “I knew the build would be a challenge due to the lack of similar products to learn from or reverse engineer, but the team were even more motivated by this and exceeded all expectations with what they delivered. We designed this tool to be incredibly easy to use and to save our customers significant amounts of time, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses rather than getting bogged down in the technical details of SEO - and that’s exactly what it does.”



Efficiency and Ease of Use

Andy Allen, CEO and Co-founder of Hike, emphasized the user-friendly nature of the new feature: “Our primary goal with the Onsite Optimizer was to simplify the SEO process as much as possible. Whether you’re a seasoned SEO professional or a complete beginner, this tool is intuitive and straightforward. The feedback we’ve received from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly regarding how much time it saves them.”



The Onsite Optimizer means Hike users no longer need to juggle multiple platforms to implement SEO recommendations. The Hike platform flags necessary actions users should take to improve their SEO and the Optimizer allows those changes to be actioned directly onto the website pages in real time.

This streamlined workflow is made possible by a trained AI integration that not only saves time but also reduces the risk of errors by simplifying the previous multistep process into one single step, making SEO accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.



Positive Customer Feedback

Early adopters of the Onsite Optimizer have praised its efficiency and ease of use. “Our customers are telling us that this feature is a game-changer for them,” said Allen. “They love how quickly they can make changes and see results. It’s clear that the Onsite Optimizer is helping them achieve their SEO goals faster and with less effort.”



Dale Townsend, Mortgage and Protection Advisor at Finance Advice Centre, has been using Hike for almost two years and called out the impact of the new Onsite Optimizer in a five-star review of the platform on Google: “Hike SEO is a game changer. Now with the Onsite Optimizer, they’ve made it even easier for novices like me to make the changes needed to up our SEO game. I’m really starting to see the difference in our rankings.”



No additional cost to users

The Onsite Optimizer is available to all Hike subscribers at no additional cost. This powerful tool complements the existing features of the Hike platform, offering users a flexible approach to managing their SEO strategies.





