London – 5th June 2024 – Xelix, a leading provider of Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay software, is proud to announce the launch of its latest solution, Helpdesk.





Designed for enterprises working with thousands of vendors, Helpdesk offers an efficient and intelligent approach to vendor query management.





With advanced AI and security features and connection into ERP systems and AP mailboxes, Helpdesk enables AP teams to resolve vendor queries in record time. As a result, organisations will face fewer vendor-related disruptions – protecting their cash flow, reputation and customer loyalty.





“We’re excited to bring Helpdesk to market and to help businesses streamline vendor query management. Our team has worked hard to develop a purpose-built platform for Accounts Payable that is accurate, intelligent and secure.”





“We can’t wait to see our customers put it to work and get back hundreds of hours each quarter,” said Paul Roiter, CEO & Co-Founder of Xelix.





Helpdesk offers a range of features designed to transform existing AP ticketing and vendor query processes. Some of the key features include:







Email categorisation and ticket creation: Helpdesk reads, understands and categorises vendor emails, extracting key information to create detailed support tickets. AP teams can easily track and prioritise vendor tickets, ensuring timely resolution of issues and enquiries.





Automated response generation: Having read and understood vendor emails, Helpdesk locates correlating information within the user’s ERP system to generate intelligent responses back to vendors, saving AP teams days of effort each month.





End-to-end workflow automation: Using Large Language Models (LLMs), Helpdesk u triggers the correct workflow for each query. In many cases, the workflow is fully automated. such as when a vendor shares a statement. Xelix recognises it’s a statement, compares the statement data against the AP ledger, generates a statement reconciliation summary containing matches and discrepancies (including reasons for discrepancies) and sends it back to the vendor.





Reports and analytics: Helpdesk tracks key metrics and KPIs so AP teams can remain compliant against SLAs, understand vendor query trends, monitor team productivity and drive process improvements.





Helpdesk is now available to organisations across the world. To learn more about Xelix’s Accounts Payable Helpdesk and how it can empower your team, visit xelix.com.







About Xelix





Xelix is an enterprise SaaS company offering an AI-powered Control Centre for Accounts Payable teams. We work with some of the largest global companies to automate and enhance their financial control processes.



Our platform is web/cloud based, flexible and extremely customisable. We pride ourselves on providing 10/10 customer support and love to co-develop functionality with customers.







For media enquiries, please contact Alisa McPhail, Head of Marketing at Xelix.



