MEATER, the world’s no.1 selling smart meat thermometer brand, is pleased to announce that for UEFA EURO 2024 it is cutting up to 50% off many of its range of wireless meat thermometers. This summer, football fans can unite and enjoy a meaty feast, while stepping away from the BBQ or oven to soak in the atmosphere with friends and family and enjoy the beautiful game.



Whether you are supporting the home team, your pick on a sweepstake or simply enjoy gathering your friends and family to impress them with your culinary delights, cooking up a football feast to absolute perfection, and without missing any of the game, has never been easier. MEATER ensures that meat is cooked to absolute perfection thanks to estimated cooking times, meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent when meat is absolutely spot on and ready to eat.



MEATER has even selected some top scoring recipes to enjoy during UEFA EURO 2024 from its MEATER Master Class™, which is available for all of its users in its free app. So why not ditch the takeaway and get cooking. You will have you and your guests dribbling in anticipation:





Pulled Pork smoked with apple juice and vinegar

Low and slow cooking. This recipe takes approx. 9hrs to achieve, but the results are in-shreddable, Moist meat and crispy bark which goes a long way and works perfectly in a bun with a fresh coleslaw.



• 4-5kg Pork Butt

• 2Tbsp Brown Sugar / 3Tbsp Salt (Celery recommended) / 2Tbsp onion and garlic powders / 2Tbsp smoked paprika / 2Tbsp Cayenne Pepper / 2Tbspn Black Pepper

• 250ml Apple juice / 2Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar



Preheat your smoker to 120◦C. Combine the dry ingredients to create the ultimate seasoning that will caramelise and crust as the pork cooks. Now combine the apple juice and vinegar so that you can achieve a sweet and tangy flavour. Trim excess fat from your pork butt and pat your meat dry with paper towels. Coat your pork with olive oil to create a binding for your dry rub, and now sprinkle the rub all over and pat it in. Time to cook – fatty side up! You are aiming to cook at 75◦C. Once you reach this temperature, move your pork into a dish and add your apple vinegar (do not pour onto the meat). Now loosely cover with foil leaving a gap above the meat to allow steam to circulate and to avoid touching your rub. Continue to cook for approx. 6 hours. And it’s done. Remove the bone, shred it up and let your guests help themselves.



Peri Peri Style Spatchcocked Chicken

You may not be supporting Portugal in the competition, but they certainly know how to make a spicy-good chicken sauce. This recipe is a quick 1h 30mins and a flavourful winner which ups the game of cooking the mighty popular chicken. It pairs brilliantly with white rice or a fresh summer salad.



• Whole chicken

• 2 Scotch bonnet peppers (if you like it hot, hot, hot)

• 1 Bunch fresh coriander / 15 fresh basil leaves / 2 Tbsp lemon juice / 2 jarred red bell peppers / 1 Tbsp molasses / 75ml hot smoked paprika / 1 Tbsp fine salt / 4 Garlic cloves



Pre heat your oven to 220◦C. Now let’s make the sauce. Cut the stems off of the coriander, chilli peppers, and basil leaves. Peel the garlic and pat dry your roasted bell peppers (to avoid a watery sauce). Blend these ingredients before adding the rest of the sauce ingredients to blend on high speed until thick and colourful. Reserve 60ml of the sauce (for later). Time to spatchcock the chicken. Cut out the spine and trim off the wing tips. With the breast side up, press down on the chicken until you hear a crack (its worth all this effort for a more even cook and a crispier skin). Pat your chook dry and then generously spread a thick layer of your peri-peri sauce all over. Cook on a rack over a tray for 20mins and then lower your temp to 180◦C. Cook for a further 50 mins (approx.). Rest the chicken and enjoy.



Steak and Chimichurri sauce

If you prefer to man the BBQ and want a simple sauce to elevate your steak feast, chimichurri is a legendary accompaniment, and absolutely a staple at all Argentine gatherings featuring food. Its very hard to get this one wrong. It’s not an exact science so you can play around with it until you find the perfect team of ingredients. This is our dream team.



• 200ml Extra virgin oil

• 1 bunch fresh parsley

• 4 garlic cloves

• 3 fresh red chillies

• 2 Tbsn lemon juice

• 1 Tbsn red wine vinegar

• 1 Tbsp dried oregano

• Salt and pepper to taste



Cut the stalks off of the coriander and fine chop the leaves. Peel and crush the garlic. Remove the seeds and stems from the chillies and finely chop to create your preferred texture. Add all to a bowl and then squeeze and add your lemon juice. Sprinkle in the oregano, pour in the red wine vinegar and olive oil and then season with salt and pepper. Stir it all together, cover and chill for at least 1hr. BBQ or griddle your steaks to your liking and then drizzle all that scrumptious sauce.



MEATER users can find more cooking ideas in the free MEATER app, courtesy of the MEATER Master Class™ which provides expert cooking method advice and meaty recipe inspiration.



About Apption Labs – MEATER

Apption Labs was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leicester, UK, with offices in Los Angeles, US; Hsinchu, Taiwan; and Munich, Germany. Apption Labs is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing smarter consumer products.



The first product by Apption Labs was MEATER, the first wireless smart meat thermometer. Its user-centric design and robust set of features has made MEATER a trusted industry favourite to help amateur and professional chefs consistently deliver perfect results.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at www.meater.com.



