Jul/Aug 2024 issue

26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul24



The Jul/Aug issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), looks beyond California’s vineyards and glacier-carved national parks to savour its tranquil coast, home to laid-back surf resorts and wave-lashed islands harbouring wildlife found nowhere else on Earth. In 2023, nearly 270 million people visited the Golden State, and with an additional 10 million visitors expected for 2024, travel shows no sign of slowing down.



Highlighting the free spirits bringing fresh sounds to the birthplace of US punk, the Los Angeles food truck owners sharing their heritage through street-side bites, the swimmers braving the waters of San Francisco Bay in the name of community — these are the Californians upholding the state’s reputation as a land of dreamers, innovators and diverse roots.



Also in this issue, the winning images are revealed in the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2024.



Don’t miss: Ras Al Khaimah: The Emirate state of mountains, deserts and coastline is now emerging as an adventure hub



Cape Verde: The West African archipelago is prime hiking country, with ancient trails running through farms and mountains



Slovakia: The past is felt with every step in the central region of Horehronie, home to lush valleys and a diverse folk culture



Peru: Unforgettable itineraries through which to discover the nation’s cuisine, culture and complex history



Barcelona: There’s always time for one more cocktail on streets peppered with clandestine speakeasies



Hamburg: Wedded to the water, Germany’s ‘gateway to the world’ has long welcomed the tides of change



Danish Lakes: Dive into the waters around Silkeborg, where wild swimming spots mingle with fairytale forests



South Devon: Award-winning wines, local rums and stellar farm shops in the south west



Rome: Savour the Eternal City with a stay that incorporates its rich history, from secluded boutiques to grand palazzi



Smart traveller: The return of Liguria’s much-loved Via dell’Amore; Ireland’s new national park; the story of Belgian cuisine; Tartu’s best hotels; a salsa-lovers guide to Cali, Colombia; Alpine thrills in Austria; a UK break in North Staffordshire; books for the summer months and kit for family trips to the coast.



Notes from an author: Sophie Yeo on the legacy of ice fishing in the Finnish wilderness



Meet the trailblazer: Edward Ndiritu on the future of anti-poaching in central Kenya



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on planning a food tour in Malaysia, low-impact French hiking holidays and more. The Info peeks behind the curtain of the Edinburgh Fringe, while Hot Topic explores the state of travel in Cyprus 50 years since its division. After a look at the winning images of this year’s Photo Competition, photographer Ulf Svane discusses distilling the magic of Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival for our June issue in How I got the shot



PLUS: Win a seven-night trip to Chile for two natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the Jul/Aug issue, visit magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul24



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Receive four issues for £3 with our summer offer: subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more.

nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



X (Twitter): twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





###





Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk