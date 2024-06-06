Savour seafood this summer with Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

nationalgeographic.com/travel



Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is looking to broaden both minds and palates this summer, with a far-reaching guide to some of the world’s most beloved seafood dishes.



In the ongoing debate about overfishing, the spotlight has recently has been shone on the UK’s eating habits, with the Marine Stewardship Council reporting the ‘big five’ species of cod, haddock, salmon, tuna and prawns make up 80% of the seafood we consume. In its latest cover story, Food casts its net as wide as possible, embracing the full spectrum of seafood specialities found across the globe, from pine-smoked mussels in France and baked oysters in Japan to Singapore’s spicy chill crab.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “The sounds, sights and smells of the seaside are the essence of travel — they symbolise, like nothing else, that feeling of being away. Which is why, for many, seafood is the ultimate holiday dish.



“Of course, we’re all aware that there are issues with seafood, not least those relating to overfishing and sustainability. But while guidance on what to eat can be confusing, one clear point of consensus is that here, in the UK, our preferences are too narrow — and that fish stocks might benefit if we widened our repertoires.



“Fortunately, travel tends to broaden the palate; there’s nothing like a stretch of unfamiliar coast to inspire us to try something new, whether it’s squid, sprats, snapper or skate. And it’s in this spirit that the Summer issue brings together some of the world’s most treasured seafood dishes, aiming to fire our readers’ imaginations and make them hungry for something new.”



Also in this issue, we explore the culinary traditions of France’s mountainous Massif Central region; enjoy a family meal cooked in a clay oven in the hills of Cyprus; and follow the Herzegovina Wine Route in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There’s all this, plus the best of Naples, Hanoi and Skye.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:

Deconstruct: Butter chicken — the lowdown on an Indian classic

My Life in Food: Hugh Dennis on his love of Italian, Ethiopian and Vietnamese food

Try it Now: How beignets (deep-fried pastries) are starring on UK dessert menus

Five Ways With: Get the best out of mangoes

Recipe Journal: Four tomato dishes from around the world

Make Perfect: Tips for mastering summer pudding

The Pioneer: Zurich-based chef Zineb Hattab on proving vegan dining can be both sustainable and indulgent

26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-jun24/



Fast facts

Issue 24

On sale date: 6 June 2024

Price: £5.25

Website: nationalgeographic.com/travel

Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half-a-billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok



