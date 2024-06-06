Stratford-on-Avon, UK – June 06, 2024 – Neil O'Neil, a distinguished technologist, futurist, musician, ethical hacker, public speaker, writer, inventor, filmmaker and speciesist, has declared his candidacy for the Stratford-on-Avon constituency, (known as the Zahawi Seat after the disgraced Ex-Cabinet Minister, who is stepping down), in the upcoming general election, representing NONPOL, the UK’s first Non-Political Party.

From a working-class background, he is a graduate of King Edwards Grammar School and a veteran of both the Cold War and the Bosnian War, O'Neil's diverse experiences span across five different countries. Renowned as a polymath, his extensive knowledge and varied career have uniquely equipped him for this new venture as the leader of the New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership Party, also known as NONPOL. His campaign aims to challenge the status quo and inject a fresh perspective into the political landscape.

"I am not political, which I see as a significant advantage. I have not been corrupted or controlled and never will be. As the leader of the Party, I am in control of my career in the political arena. My passion is to make real change and challenge the current system," O'Neil asserts. "I know people are sick and tired of the current political system and the constant political bashing that takes place, and this is why I have set up NONPOL, the first formal Non-Political Party in the UK. I want to be an MP, a ‘Member of Parliament’ not what I perceive as the new definition ‘Member of Politics’" The other Party leaders spend more time attacking each other, as we saw on TV recently, than proposing real solutions for the country.

NONPOL, currently 12 members strong and growing, offers a comprehensive and transparent manifesto, including detailed funding plans. The party's primary objective is to dismantle the entrenched political machinery and replace it with common-sense and organised governance. NONPOL had hoped to stand more candidates, but the surprise election has meant all effort is going into the Party leader’s constituency.

"We are the David against the Goliath of the political steamroller," O'Neil states. "We are not controlled or owned, and, without any political ideology, we have the latitude to use a direct approach and common sense to get things done."

O'Neil’s campaign promises to address key issues affecting both Stratford and the nation:

• Immigration: Prioritize housing for veterans and the homeless over immigrants, and ensure willing immigrants contribute to building their own homes and repaying costs through taxes.

• Education Reform: Post-lockdown, focus on practical life skills in the curriculum rather than "nanny state" subjects, ensuring students are prepared for real-world challenges.

• Environmental Policy: Question the focus on net zero emissions and advocate for the motorist, proposing the removal of restrictive speed limits and ULEZ zones.

• Economic Changes: Propose removing VAT to instantly increase everyone’s pay by 20%, once financial thresholds are met from alternative revenues to replace the VAT income.

"Instead of being a politician, I am a project manager. I will work with the people of Stratford to document our current position and devise a project plan to move us to a better future state, complete with timeframes, resources, budgets, and clear pathways to achieve these goals," O'Neil explains. “We are lucky, Stratford-on-Avon is a great place to live, but we can always make it better and create a template for others to follow.”

O'Neil’s campaign also focuses on national issues, such as protecting freedom of speech, addressing the harms of vaccines, the risk of the UK becoming a war zone and opposing global organizations, like the WHO and WEF, that threaten UK sovereignty.

"I challenge the 'Silent Majority' in Stratford to vote. Let’s get the highest turnout in UK election history and show the real voice of Stratford constituents. I particularly urge young people to vote and make a difference," O'Neil emphasizes.

Neil O'Neil is hosting local meetings across the constituency where residents can discuss their concerns and ideas directly with him. Visit www.nonpol.com/stratford to learn more about his campaign, view his detailed plans for Stratford, and see the schedule of upcoming meetings.

For more information, visit www.nonpol.com and watch the video on the homepage that explains the concept of NONPOL.

Contact: Neil O'Neil

NONPOL – Stratford-on-Avon

Email: info@nonpol.com

Website: www.nonpol.com