Every June, millions of people from every part of society in both the UK and around the world take part in Loneliness Awareness Week.



Almost half of the population of the UK report feeling lonely at least some of the time, and loneliness is on the rise, with many more people in the UK feeling lonelier since the pandemic¹.



The Marmalade Trust is the only charity in the world specifically dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness. This year their annual campaign, Loneliness Awareness Week, is looking at the incredible power of micro-connections, by championing the theme: #RandomActsOfConnection.



Micro-connections are all about those small, simple interactions in life - stepping outside of your comfort zone and starting a conversation, joining a new group, smiling at someone on the street, or reconnecting with an old friend.



Taking place from 10th - 16th June, Loneliness Awareness Week encourages everyone to increase those simple, everyday moments of connection. It is proven that these small connections help us feel happier, more connected and less lonely; ultimately creating more connected communities.



Loneliness Awareness Week is vital in increasing awareness and understanding of loneliness and how we can create a more connected society. It all starts by having open, honest conversations. Loneliness is a natural human emotion and by talking about it, we can boost awareness levels and support those around us.

Joe Harrison, Campaign Manager of Loneliness Awareness Week, shares three of the ways that people can get involved and help make this a reality:



Make #RandomActsofConnection and encourage those around you to do the same.

Share our campaign graphics on your social media channels.

Host or join an event and be sure to add it to the map on our website



Loneliness Awareness Week, hopes to encourage individuals, businesses, organisations, and community groups to join together to create supportive communities by harnessing and sharing moments that matter. Start a conversation about loneliness and see where it takes you.



These moments of connection can significantly affect our happiness and sense of belonging.



To get involved with the campaign and to access our free resources on understanding loneliness and making social connections, check out our brand new campaign website:

https://www.lonelinessawarenessweek.org/



