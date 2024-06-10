London Tech Week: CloudPay launches in-app mobile payslip functionality to enhance employee pay experience



CloudPay, the global leader in payroll solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new in-app digital payslip functionality. Accessed via CloudPay NOW, CloudPay’s employee experience app, this new capability means employees will now be able to seamlessly view, manage, and download their payslips anytime, anywhere.



The introduction of in-app digital payslip functionality dramatically simplifies how employees can access their pay information and year-end tax documents. The announcement, which coincides with London Tech Week, highlights the app’s innovative features, which not only significantly reduce any inconvenience with accessing pay information, but also enhance pay visibility for every employee. For employers, this can translate into a workforce more satisfied and engaged, as employees no longer need to navigate cumbersome processes to find their financial information.



The app's streamlined process for managing leavers and the ability for employees to independently access their payslips significantly eases the burden on payroll departments from manual requests, saving time and resources. Additionally, the ability to access and download year-end tax documents within the app marks a key step towards simplifying financial management for both employees and payroll teams.



Beyond simplifying access to pay information with digital payslips, the CloudPay NOW app integrates CloudPay's Pay-On-Demand feature, granting employees immediate access to their earned wages and promoting financial well-being with in-app support, thereby offering a holistic pay experience. As the sole global provider of Pay-On-Demand solutions, CloudPay is setting a new standard in flexible, on-demand payroll services.



Matt Hillier, EVP Product at CloudPay commented: “This launch, coinciding with London Tech Week, is testament to CloudPay's commitment to simplifying payroll processes, enhancing transparency, and delivering a seamless pay experience. By enabling immediate access to payslips and tax documents, alongside our Pay-On-Demand service, we are empowering employees and employers alike with unprecedented control and flexibility. Our mobile-first strategy takes a stride towards redefining employee engagement and satisfaction in the digital age, setting a new global standard for the payroll industry.”



The introduction of CloudPay’s digital payslip functionality is the first in a series of planned self-service enhancements, marking the beginning of a new chapter in payroll management innovation. This initiative, along with significant partnerships with Perkbox and Claro Wellbeing, complements CloudPay's strategy to offer comprehensive solutions that address evolving workplace needs.



For additional information on CloudPay NOW and the in-app payslip functionality, please visit:

https://www.cloudpay.com/cloudpay-now-app



