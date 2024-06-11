With the weather getting warmer and summer days getting longer, food experts at Tropical Sun have released a new study focusing on BBQ trends in the UK.



A study of 2,000 respondents conducted via OnePoll revealed that nearly one in ten (8%) of fun-loving Brits host regular BBQs regardless of the season. The research also revealed that one in three (29%) Brits enjoy BBQs so much that they would still attend one in rainy weather. One in five (22%) would still commit to hosting a BBQ regardless of bad weather.



When it comes to frequency, the majority of the population (42%) have on average 2-3 BBQs per year. Nearly one in three (28%) have 5-6 BBQs per year while one in ten (11%) have 6-10 BBQs. It was also revealed that Gen Z are hosting BBQs more often than any other age group, with 22% having on average 6-10 BBQs a year.



The study also revealed that nearly one in five (17%) Brits prefer hosting a BBQ, while half of Brits (47%) prefer attending a BBQ. Surprisingly, men (20%) are more likely to prefer hosting a BBQ, compared to only 14% of women. Millennials (19%) were revealed as the age group who are the most likely to prefer hosting.



A surprising finding that may give singletons hope this summer is that 5% of couples (1 in 20) met their partner at a BBQ, proving there's still potential for making connections organically and away from the dating apps.



According to the study results, the majority of Brits spend under £100 on BBQ food. 31% of Brits manage to host a budget BBQ gathering paying £21-50, while 13% of Brits are comfortable with splashing out £101-150 on a single BBQ.



Sausages were crowned as the nation’s favourite BBQ staple with 62% people choosing it as their preferred grilling food. Meat burgers (59%) and chicken pieces (29%) rounded out the top choice BBQ foods in the UK.



The UK’s Favourite BBQ foods:

1.Sausages - 62%

2.Meat burgers - 59%

3.Chicken pieces - 29%

4.Meat skewers/kebabs - 22%

5.Chicken breast - 18%

6.Steak - 15%

7.Vegetable skewers - 13%

8.Grilling cheese - 12%

9.Beef/pork ribs - 10%

10.Lamb/pork chops - 9%

11.Veggie burgers - 9%

12.Meat-free sausages - 7%

13.Fish & shellfish - 6%

14.Vegan burgers - 5%

15.Portobello mushrooms - 4%



When it comes to the main reasons for hosting a BBQ, sunny weather (73%) came out as the top motivator. Birthday celebrations (58%), bank holidays (49%), watching a sporting event (26%) and showing off a new home or renovation (10%) rounded out the top five most popular reasons for hosting a BBQ. 6% of Brits admitted they host BBQs so they can share photos on social media.



Other key findings from the survey:



- Over one in ten Brits (13%) have made new friends at BBQs

- Men (17%) are more likely to make friends at the BBQ that women (10%)

- 1 in 5 (20%) single people have made friends at a BBQ

- Nearly one in ten men (8%) met their partner at a BBQ compared to 2% of women

- Men are more likely to host a BBQ to show off home renovations than women, with 12% of men claiming to do so compared to 8% of women

- Men (8%) are more likely to host a BBQ so they can put pictures on social media than women (4%)

- 17% of men won't invite someone to their BBQ if that person previously failed to extend an invite to them. Only 11% of women feel the same way

- 32% of men host BBQs to watch sporting events

- 16% of 25-34 year olds host BBQs to share photos on social media

- Nearly half (44%) of Brits expect guests to bring their own drinks to a BBQ while 25% expect guests to bring food

- One in five (19%) believe a BBQ should be done by men

- Nearly one in ten (8%) expect their guests to contribute money toward the BBQ they are hosting

- 12% of men think guests should contribute toward the BBQ costs compared to 5% of women

- 15% of Brits expect guests to help clean up after the BBQ

- 20% of men expect guests to clean up after the BBQ compared to 12% of women

- Gen Z and Millennials are the age groups least likely to invite neighbours to their BBQ compared to Gen X and Boomers

- Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) 25-34 year olds don’t want kids at their BBQs

- 25-34 year olds (9%) are more likely to favour vegan burgers than any other age group. They are followed by 6% of 18-24 year olds

- Coleslaw is the nation’s favourite BBQ side, followed by leafy salad and potato salad

- Tomato ketchup (84%), mayonnaise (75%), BBQ sauce (69%), mustard (55%) and burger sauce (43%) are the top must-have sauces at a British BBQ

- BBQ (28%), Honey Mustard (12%), Piri Piri (12%), Cajun (7%) and Teriyaki (5%) are the UK’s favourite BBQ seasonings

- The most recreated international cuisines at a BBQ are Greek, Caribbean and Indian



Sinan Jefferies, Brand Manager at Tropical Sun said: ‘’ With BBQ season upon us, we’ve taken a deep dive into British BBQ habits, not only the foods but the cultures and expectations around hosting a cookout. Every Brit will tell you that weather is a big factor, but likely less of us will be as aware of all the other secret ingredients that go towards putting on a successful BBQ. Hopefully our study can shed a little firelight on the subject – and help our fellow Brits make the most out of our unpredictable, often short-lived summer!’’





