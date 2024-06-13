Acumen Media launches this month’s edition of the highly successful ‘Innovators & Disruptors’ documentary series, which will go live on CBS News and Acumen Stories. The series showcases the businesses and individuals at the forefront of disruptive change. The distinguished lineup features Oritain, Xsolla, Gainwell Technologies, CATRION and GeoTech, each demonstrating considerable innovation in their respective fields.



Oritain - a global leader in product verification, utilises forensic and data science to track the origin of a range of products and raw materials. The film delivers a storyline that delves into the ethical motivations and important partnerships at the core of the company.



Meanwhile, Xsolla is playing a critical role in helping fund, market, sell and monetise video games around the world. The film focuses on the innovative approach of the company, as they utilise their powerful suite of tools and services to democratise the global video game industry.



In a “thought-provoking” film, Gainwell Technologies educates the audience on the importance of innovative technologies and solutions to deliver better health and human services outcomes. The film features a candid interview with an individual who benefited considerably from the Medicaid programme.



CATRION - emboldened by Saudi Vision 2030, are a catering company meeting the growing needs of their clients in Saudi Arabia. Dedicated to the quality and provenance of their products, Catrion’s market offering also encompasses the areas of retail and healthcare, as the organisation continues to grow.



As a company, GeoTech provides business solutions through location intelligence. The film will display the global presence and technical superiority of the company, as their cutting-edge solutions empower businesses and individuals to make informed decisions on the power of location data.



"We are really pleased to announce the launch of Oritain, Xsolla, Gainwell Technologies, Catrion and GeoTech in our Innovation & Disruption documentary series," states Paolo Emilio Zanini, CEO of Acumen Media. "These companies epitomise the spirit of innovation, whilst also making a profoundly positive contribution to the world around them. Through our partnership with CBS News, we aim to inspire audiences worldwide with stories of transformative change and visionary leadership."



Stay tuned for the release of June’s group of ‘Innovation & Disruption’ documentaries, where viewers will discover a collection of films that prove the spirit of innovation is still a key driver in the world today.



Watch The Full I&D Campaign Here on CBS News



About Acumen Media



Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world’s biggest businesses to drive global development. Based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin, Acumen has over 100 employees and through the power of visual storytelling, it generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



Media Contact:



Lemia El Basri

Acumen Media

Distribution Coordinator

l.basri@acumenmedia.com

+44 (0) 203 553 3664