Today marks the release of a new documentary featured within the CBS ‘Innovators & Disruptors’ series.



The documentary showcases how Oritain’s technology is providing a unique solution for businesses amidst rising consumer pressure, heightened enforcement by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and emerging legislation in other markets. Almost $2.5M in apparel, footwear, and textiles were detained under the UFLPA forced labour legislation in March 2024 alone, reinforcing the need for businesses to use traceability solutions to prove product compliance.



Founded in 2008 in New Zealand, Oritain is now the world’s leading forensic traceability company, combining forensic and data science to provide data-driven insights on the true origin of goods and commodities. Its proof of origin testing has proven to be a must-have for leading brands right across the world.



Businesses today must protect against product fraud, maintain brand integrity, and achieve sustainability targets in an environment of tightening regulations. Laws banning goods produced through forced labor or deforestation make it essential for fashion and food brands to prove their goods are produced ethically, responsibly, and authentically.



“Our mission is to put truth into supply chains,” said Oritain CEO Grant Cochrane. “People want to know where products come from. The old excuse of ‘we don’t know’ is no longer valid. More and more, consumers, investors, and regulators are demanding this and holding companies accountable.”



Sir John Key, former Prime Minister of NZ and board member of Oritain, expands on the reasons for this explosive growth in demand, including regulatory expectations. “Firstly, there’s legislative change, where governments are demanding that companies prove to their consumers that products are what they claim and come from where they say. On top of that, consumer expectations are changing, particularly younger consumers.”



Dr Kate Jones, Senior Science Advisor, also features in a new documentary video produced by Acumen to reveal the science behind Oritain’s forensic testing, which is so robust it stands up as admissible evidence in courts of law all over the world.



Marc Lewkowitz, President, and CEO of Supima, has been working with Oritain for 6 years. “It’s been an extremely exciting opportunity to authenticate the origin of our cotton and prove it through the entire supply chain. It’s really critical in today’s world.”



To view the documentary visit CBS News.



About Oritain

Founded in New Zealand in 2008, Oritain is a global leader in the application of forensic science and data to prove the origin of products. The company’s innovative forensic science enables some of the world’s leading brands to comply with regulatory requirements concerning product provenance, achieve corporate sustainability commitments, and meet demand from consumers and other markets while managing risk. Oritain’s unique isotopic traceability technology is trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Today, Oritain employs over 270 staff in offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand.



For additional details, please visit www.oritain.com or reach out to info@oritain.com



