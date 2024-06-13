By 2024, full-fibre broadband on the Isle of Wight will:



* Create 1,800 new jobs and safeguard 450 existing jobs



* Generate £328M of new business and £73M of existing business safeguarded



* Achieve Public sector savings of over £2M



* Have a social wellbeing, digital inclusion, upskilling and employment impact of £50.2M



In a groundbreaking report released by Curia, the UK's pioneering "do tank," the transformative power full-fibre broadband on the Isle of Wight's future is unveiled. By 2030, this digital revolution promises to:



Ignite the local economy by generating £328M in new business and preserving £73M in existing ventures.



Create a thriving job market with 1,800 new roles and the protection of 450 current positions.



Drive public sector innovation with over £2M in savings.



Foster community and skill development with an impact valued at £50.2M.



As of December 2023, the Isle of Wight boasts a 77% full-fibre broadband coverage, eclipsing the national average of 60% and setting a new standard for rural connectivity. With service available to nearly 70,000 homes and businesses, and a target of 82,000 by 2027, WightFibre, alongside BT Openreach's commitment, is propelling the Island into a new era of digital excellence.



The report meticulously calculates the tangible benefits of this technological leap:



* An annual increase of £86M in new business GVA by 2030.



* Approximately £2M in public sector network savings by the same year.



* Potential savings of over £3.5M annually in public sector operations, starting in 2024, with the integration of remote digital healthcare plans.



* A colossal £110M local investment by WightFibre by 2030, solidifying its status as the island's leading broadband provider.



* A substantial social impact, including digital inclusion and upskilling, valued at £50.2M by 2030.



* Over £62.6M in carbon taxation savings by 2030, with more than £12M saved annually from that point forward.



John Irvine, CEO of WightFibre, reflects on the company's mission: "WightFibre's company purpose is about more than just providing broadband, its about helping make the Isle of Wight a better place to live, work and play. This report shows how WightFibre is delivering on that aim, leading the way on the delivery of full-fibre broadband across the Island”.



The full report is a click away, available for download from WightFibre's website here https://www.wightfibre.com/wightfibre-curia-report-2024/



- Ends –



Contacts:



Deon Redpath, Marketing Director 01983 240125



Email: deon.redpath@wightFibre.com.

About WightFibre.



Since 2001, WightFibre has owned and operated its’ own telecommunications infrastructure entirely independently of BT Openreach. WightFibre provides phone, tv and broadband services to homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight with exceptional levels of customer service. WightFibre is the only broadband company to hold the Institute of Customer Service Servicemark with Distinction accreditation. Only WightFibre is committed to building a full-fibre broadband network across the whole Island. WightFibre has over £110M of funding from Infracapital Partners, the government’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, Nat West Bank and BDUK Gigabit Voucher funding.



WightFibre offers fuss-free monthly rolling contracts with a £100 money back guarantee if headline speeds are not achieved.



www.wightfibre.com



About Curia



Independent, cross-party and not-for-profit, as a policy institute Curia turns policy into practice as the UK’s first “do tank”. Curia hosts three research groups including Industrial Strategy, Health, Care, and Life Sciences, and Foreign Policy and Defence and has delivered commissions including NHS Innovation and Life Sciences, Levelling Up, ED&I and Education. Curia provides evidence-based consultancy services, due diligence and socioeconomic and environmental analysis. Commissions share best practice through partner publishing and broadcasting agency Chamber UK.



www.curiauk.com