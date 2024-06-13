Lithe Audio transforms and simplifies the fully immersive home cinema experience



• New WiSA-enabled Lithe Audio Wireless Cinema Hub + New Lithe Audio Cinema Subwoofer wirelessly connects to Lithe Audio WiSA-enabled PRO Ceiling speakers and New WiSA iO1 all-weather speaker for a premium home cinema system



• Transforms any size living room – or garden - into an immersive home cinema; no need for a dedicated media room



• World first WiSA Outdoor Cinema Setup



• Super-versatile and scaleable up to a full Dolby Atmos Cinema experience



With its NEW WiSA-enabled Lithe Audio Wireless Cinema Hub and WiSA-enabled Lithe Audio Cinema Subwoofer with 8” driver and premium amplifier, Lithe Audio has created a transformative system to deliver a high-quality cinema experience at home, in your living room or outdoors, without any AVR or speaker wires.



With seamless connection to Lithe Audio WiSA-certified ceiling and on-wall speakers - such as the PRO ceiling speakers or NEW WiSA iO1 indoor/outdoor speaker - the system can be discreetly installed to deliver a fully flexible and immersive experience without the need for a dedicated cinema room.



“This is a game-changing solution that wirelessly delivers a discreet yet fully immersive room-filling media experience for movies, gaming or music in the home,” says Amit Ravat, Director of UK-based AV specialist Lithe Audio.



“The Cinema Hub provides multiple wireless streaming services and Dolby sound format options and links seamlessly to any WiSA-enabled speakers without connecting cables. Together with the WiSA Subwoofer, it transforms the home cinema experience into something extraordinary.



“Paired with our WiSA-enabled in-ceiling PRO speakers or iO1 speakers, this high-quality cinema experience is achievable in any room, scalable to any size. And as the i01 is waterproof with an IP-66 rating - with six different mounting configurations – you can use this system to create fully immersive outdoor TV setup too.”



Tony Ostrom, WiSA Association President adds: “The team at Lithe Audio continues to innovate and lead with amazing audio solutions that bring powerful performances, elegant design, and simplicity of installation to anyone seeking amazing home entertainment experiences. We are very excited to be the technology driving the high quality wireless audio connectivity and performance of this great solution from our friends at Lithe Audio.”



Lithe Audio Cinema Hub

This powerful device combines the best digital and analogue audio inputs for wireless streaming and video via HDMI inputs into one compact media unit. The Hub allows you to connect all your audio and video components, such as a TV, DVD player, gaming console, and control them with a single remote. Connected wirelessly to any WiSA-certified speaker to amplify the signal, delivering powerful, high-fidelity sound for a home theatre without cables.



• Multiple Wireless Streaming Services via AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Spotify



• Connected Cables are not required: use the hub as a Wireless Digital AVR and connect speakers wirelessly via WiSA for less low latency playback without the need to run cables to speakers back to racks or wired AVR



• The system is fully scalable from a 2.1 setup to a full 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup with a mix of iO1 speakers and Pro series ceiling speakers. Any combination of 8 channels with up to 30 stacked speakers is possible



• Sound formats: Wireless Dolby Atmos via WiSA connectivity, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+ / Dolby True HD and Dolby Atmos Virtual



• Wireless cinema without cables. no Latency and interoperable with any WiSA HT certified speakers



• Automatic Room Correction via App -Quick setup to auto-correct based on size, shape, and acoustic properties of the room



• On Screen Display for System Setup: convenient and easy setup of the system through TV menu; and Aluminium remote control to select sources, change volume, skip, pause / play functions



• Provides high-quality surround sound when linked to WiSA-certified Lithe Audio in-ceiling Pro Speakers or Lithe Audio i01 indoor/outdoor speakers



Lithe Audio Cinema Subwoofer: immersive, deep, rich bass



Consumers can experience the sheer power of sound with the Lithe Audio WiSA Subwoofer, engineered with an 8-inch driver and a premium amplifier for a robust, crystal-clear audio performance. Lithe Audio’s cutting-edge technology ensures a rich, distortion-free bass that brings audio to life. The advanced crossover system is meticulously designed to focus solely on the lowest frequencies, guaranteeing a deep, resonant bass that you can feel.



• WiSA Certified, 8” downward-firing driver with dual ports for maximum bass in a compact size



• Hardwire to any traditional wired AVR via the sub-out port and use as a traditional active subwoofer



• Wirelessly connects to any WiSA HT cinema or music system for a setup with no visible wires or cables



• The line-out port allows for multiple stacking of subs for deeper and richer bass. An optional wall mount kit is available for fixing to a wall and keeping the sub off the floor



• Premium grade paper cone with combination of stiffness, low mass that make the best sounding and smooth bass delivery





Premium Indoor/Outdoor Cinema Solution



“Installers can now offer a high-quality cinematic surround-sound solution to customers without a dedicated cinema room, and also offer them the opportunity to have an outdoor surround sound set-up with our new WiSA iO1s (pictured left),” says Ravat.



“As we look to the future, the concept of outdoor active audio is becoming increasingly prominent. These systems are not just about listening to music or watching movies outdoors; they are about creating a fully immersive, high-quality audio-visual environment that complements and enhances the outdoor living experience. The integration of wireless technology, weather resistance, and ease of installation positions these systems at the forefront of outdoor entertainment, offering a glimpse into a future where our outdoor spaces are as technologically equipped and versatile as our indoor environments.”





Launching with Speaker Bundles in versatile configurations



Lithe Audio Home Cinema Speaker Bundles offer flexibility and versatility for creating the ideal setup for any home. From 3.1, 5.1 and 7.1 setups to 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos setups, Lithe Audio’s range of bundles will deliver an elevated home theatre experience via seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled sound quality. Speaker bundles include:





Full details of Speaker Bundles can be found here: https://www.litheaudio.com/home-cinema-speaker-packages.html . Prices are from £1,284 inc VAT

About Lithe Audio

Lithe Audio is a UK-based AV brand that manufactures high-quality outdoor and in-ceiling speakers. Lithe Audio’s speakers offer unprecedented audio experiences for a range of applications, and have won multiple industry Awards for innovation both in the UK and the US. Lithe Audio consistently puts itself on the cutting edge of product development with fresh introductions designed to solve real-life challenges. www.litheaudio.com