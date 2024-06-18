Workers across Scotland are more confident in their career prospects than the rest of the UK, and this optimism is driving up pay rise expectations. That’s according to the latest Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) – an economic confidence tracker produced in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).





According to the data, 69% of Scottish workers are confident in their job prospects over the next six months, above the national average of 60% and the highest level recorded across the UK. A similar trend was noted in longer-term prospects, with 61% of staff across Scotland indicating that they are confident in their career potential and ability to progress in their job in the next five years.



However, this is driving up pay confidence, with workers across the country expecting an average 5.2% pay rise in the next year. This figure stands significantly higher than the national average of 3.8% and makes Scotland’s pay inflation expectations second only to London where a 5.6% pay increase is anticipated.







Reggie McMahon, Branch Director, Scotland, at Robert Half, commented:







“Business growth prospects across Scotland are high, largely driven by fast-growth sectors such as renewables and technology. This is arguably one of the core drivers of the high level of confidence being seen in the labour market compared to the rest of the UK. However, it’s no secret that some of our largest sectors are also those that are facing significant skills shortages. When we combine this with the high confidence levels in the workforce, it’s perhaps no surprise that Scottish staff are looking for greater pay rises than the majority of the UK.







“For firms across the country, though, salary increases on this scale aren’t going to be feasible, particularly for the large number of SME businesses that underpin our economy. To combat this scenario, a more robust talent attraction package that showcases more than just pay prospects is required. Offering additional perks and benefits packages or clear training options, for example, will appeal to new recruits and existing staff. Those employers that strike the right balance will be best placed to hire core skills in the months ahead.”







