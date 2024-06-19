Interact Contact Centres is delighted to announce that it has won GOLD for Best Contact Centre Culture Large at this year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards. Having been recognised for its focus on people.



Interact's team was honoured for their outstanding efforts in supporting many of the UK’s biggest brands, fostering an inclusive workplace that positively impacts both its employees and the wider community. Beating off tough competition from several of the UK's biggest names to be crowned GOLD winners.



Hosted by TV presenter, radio personality and magician, Stephen Mulhern, this year’s UK National Contact Centre Awards saw over 1,200 contact centre leaders come together to celebrate the best from across the UK’s contact centre industry. Celebrating its 29th year, the UK National Contact Centre Awards are the longest running and the most highly respected programme in the UK.



The Award judges were looking for a contact centre that had a true focus on people, providing them with great and healthy places to work, learning opportunities, engaging environments, career opportunities, great diversity and inclusion practices, recognition and reward and a real sense of community and purpose.



Neil Barber, Chief Executive - Interact, said: “We are truly delighted to be recognised as Best Contact Centre Culture Large 2024. As an Employee-owned business, we pride ourselves on putting our people first. We’re thrilled that we were able to demonstrate the positive impact that our culture is having on our people, the customer experience, and the performance of our contact centre operation and wider business. This achievement is a real testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of every member of our team and the strong partnerships we have built with our clients.”



The UK National Contact Centre Awards have an excellent reputation for being of a very high standard due to the judging process and the quality of the judges, supported by five Head Judges who are all highly experienced senior industry leaders.



About Interact:



Interact is a multi-award-winning UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging & chat, sales, retentions, customer service and loyalty programmes. Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with many of the leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels. The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond Upon Thames.



To learn more, visit us at https://www.interactcc.com.



