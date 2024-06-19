This appointment will enable us to help the NHS and other public sector organisations improve their green credentials

TEAM Energy is pleased to have been named as a supplier on the NHS SBS Framework Agreement for Lot 9, focusing on delivering services for Social Value, Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality (SBS10197).



This appointment will enable NHS organisations and businesses in the public sector to procure TEAM’s services without having to go through a complicated tender process.



As a leader in energy and net zero consultancy, TEAM is committed to helping businesses reduce their carbon emissions with a range of solutions. Through their wide range of energy certification and compliance services, as well as their Carbon Reduction and Net Zero expertise, TEAM can ensure organisations gain support that is tailored to their needs.



This new framework provided by NHS SBS will give public sector businesses the ability to directly award suppliers through the framework, making it much easier for organisations to begin their journeys to sustainability.



For many businesses, the expectation to reduce their carbon emissions and ensure they are meeting energy based certifications is increasing. Through the NHS SBS Framework, TEAM will be able to support NHS organisations, and other businesses in the public sector by providing their Net Zero and Carbon Reduction Consultancy Services, including Carbon Reduction Strategy Development, Carbon Offsetting and Insetting, becoming Carbon Neutral, Carbon Audits, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reporting and managing sustainability within a supply chain.



In addition to the services that can support businesses in setting and meeting sustainability targets, TEAM can provide organisations with compliance and certification services. These include Display Energy Certificates (DEC), Commercial Energy Performance Certificates (EPC), Air Conditioning Inspections (TM44), ISO 50001 and a wide selection of others.



Commenting on their appointment, Sales Manager, Pete Morrell said:



“We are delighted to be named a supplier on Lot 9 of the NHS SBS Framework. This appointment will enable us to help the NHS and other public sector organisations improve their green credentials, meet their carbon reduction commitments, and achieve their energy management certifications.



By accessing our services using the NHS SBS Framework, organisations can save both time and money by directly awarding their contract to TEAM as the provider, making procuring energy management services that little bit easier.”



As part of TEAM’s own commitment to reduce the impact the business has on the planet, in 2023 they achieved Carbon Neutral status, and are continuing to work towards their goal to become Net Zero by 2030. Through the business’ experiences in creating a Carbon Reduction Strategy for their organisation, TEAM understands the complexities and barriers many businesses face, enabling them to create achievable plans tailored to an individual organisation’s requirements.



NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) is a provider of procurement services to the NHS and other public sector organisations. The NHS SBS framework helps organisations in the NHS and public sector save money and time through simple and easy purchasing processes, providing access to a wide range of suppliers.



To find TEAM on the NHS SBS Portal, you can search Energy Auditing Agency Limited.



Discover more about procuring TEAM’s services via a Framework.



About TEAM



TEAM is the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, committed to helping organisations lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change.



Its expert team works alongside its customers to understand their unique challenges and energy management goals whether it’s net zero and carbon reduction, compliance and certificates, or large-scale projects and business strategy.



The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the continuous development of software solutions and service innovations to meet the evolving needs of the market at pace and scale, helping its customers to navigate the challenging energy landscape.

www.teamenergy.com