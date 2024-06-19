19th June 2024, LONDON - Acumen Media has always understood the power of visual storytelling. Therefore, through showcasing the stories of 4 businesses that place sustainability at the core of their operations, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations are seen in real world scenarios.



In demonstrating the progress being made in achieving these goals by 2045, the campaign - hosted by Reuters and Acumen Stories, demonstrates how the world is moving towards a greener, more equitable future. The four companies featured in this month’s edition of the campaign are: HSA Group, Wabtec, Entel and Vontobel.



HSA Group is looking to embrace SDGs through the ever-evolving consumer goods, commodities, commercial and services sectors. In particular, SDG 2, 8 and 9 have left the Group determined to contribute to ending hunger, achieving food security, inspiring economic growth and enhancing industries and infrastructure. It marks HSA Group out as a company with a social conscience, determined to do good, prioritising positive social and economic impact and supporting the needs of the communities it serves around the world



As a company it is quite simple, Wabtec wants to revolutionise the way the world moves. As a company with a rich history, Wabtec has now set its sights on moving the rail industry towards a cleaner future. This is being achieved through a number of innovative solutions, as they look to enact change in the freight and transit industries.



To follow on from connecting people and places through rail, comes a look at Entel and their determination to connect isolated individuals through mobile phones and other electronic devices. The film focuses on the importance of connectivity and Entel developing their 4G and 5G networks, ensuring no one is left behind.



Finally, the series will showcase the important contribution of Vontobel. An investment firm by trade, the company is determined to transition towards net zero and empower their clients to realise their own sustainability ambitions. The company’s achievements in this area will be referenced, as they act as a role model in the industry.



Through watching these 4 films, the audience will understand how business can be greener and more sustainable in the modern day.



