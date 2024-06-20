NEOMA Business School has received the prestigious Sustainable Development and Social Responsibility (SD&SR) label, highlighting its commitment to supporting societal change across five key areas.



Auditors highlighted the School’s strengths as follows:



Strategy and Governance: The coherence of NEOMA’s Social and Environmental Transition (SET) strategy, led by a dedicated department, and its perfect integration into the School’s overall strategy.



Teaching and Training: The strong integration of SD&SR issues in training offers and student life, including NEOMACT – a scheme launched to help empower students to become active change makers.



Research and Innovation: The production of research directly related to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably through the “The World We Want” research hub, the “Future of Work” hub, and the “Bioeconomy and Sustainable Development” Chair.



Environment: The quality and dynamism of the School’s “Sustainable Campus” policy.



Social Policy: Student scholarships, student support mechanisms such as the “Wellness Centre”, and staff training around SD&SR issues, such as the deployment of the 2 Tons workshop.



The SD&SR label recognises outstanding sustainable development and social responsibility initiatives at French higher education and research institutions. NEOMA has obtained the label for the next four years – the maximum duration it can be held for.



“This recognition demonstrates the relevance of our approaches and applauds our internal collective dynamic in reducing our ecological footprint, promoting diversity and inclusion, and encouraging social innovation. It strengthens our ambitions in terms of societal and environmental impact in line with the ‘Engage for Society’ pillar of our strategic plan,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



