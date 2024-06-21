London, 21st June 2024 - You only have to take a brief look back in time to see how business has been shaped by the ingenuity and brilliance of great figures.



This month’s A Moment With… interview series will once again shine a light on two such figures and their companies, as Galen Walters and John M. Holmes extol the virtues of RelationShop and AAR CORP respectively.



The campaign allows leaders such as Walters and Holmes to articulate how they found their way into the business world and how they have grown as individuals in that time.



Whilst the two companies cater to different industries, they have both undoubtedly benefited from longevity in their leadership, with both Walters and Holmes embodying the benefits.



RelationShop is a leading digital shopper marketing company that focuses on the grocery retail industry. As a result, the industry benefits from a retailer-proven shopper engagement platform that supports greater personalisation in promotion and commerce. Walters - as CEO, brings more than 40 years of experience in the retail sector and uses it effectively to ensure RelationShop continues to grow and develop.



Meanwhile, AAR CORP - led by Holmes, has had just three CEOs over the course of its nearly 70-year existence. It is a business that provides aviation services like maintenance and aircrafts parts to commercial and government customers on a global scale. In the interview, Holmes will discuss how he arrived at the company and what continues to motivate him in the role.



Ultimately, the interview-led films paint a picture of two highly-motivated leaders, who couple the demands of their businesses with personal development. As after all, they are two businesses that continue to meet the needs of their respective customers and will continue to do so long into the future.



Watch the A Moment With... campaign here



