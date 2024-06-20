Buzz Studios, a leading Cambridge marketing agency known for its innovative approach and focus on client success, today announced the appointment of Steve Booth as Chairman. Mr. Booth brings over 40 years of experience in advertising, media, digital, and technology to the role.



A decorated career in building successful businesses:



* Founding Director of Zenith Media, a powerhouse within the Saatchi & Saatchi network.

* Founder of Booth Lockett Makin, a pioneering media operation.

* Established Quantum Media, one of the first digital media agencies.

* Led BLM Group to a successful acquisition by Havas, a global marketing services group.

* Served as Global Development Director at Havas, overseeing strategic growth initiatives.



A passionate advocate for growth and innovation:

Since leaving Havas, Mr. Booth has dedicated himself to advising agencies, media owners, and technology firms on development and growth strategies. His extensive experience and insights will be invaluable to Buzz Studios as the agency continues its rapid expansion.



Steve Booth on joining Buzz Studios:

“I am thrilled to be joining Buzz Studios at such a pivotal moment in their growth trajectory. The agency's commitment to innovation and delivering superior results for clients is truly impressive. I look forward to working with Jonathan Orchard and the talented Buzz Studios team to further develop their capabilities and ensure they remain at the forefront of the marketing services industry.”



Jonathan Orchard, Founder of Buzz Studios, commented:

“Steve's proven track record of success and his deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape make him a perfect fit for Buzz Studios. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our agency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the team."



About Buzz Studios:

Buzz Studios was launched by Jonathan Orchard at his kitchen table in 2014. Today, Buzz has evolved into a full service agency offering an attractive suite of marketing services for SME’s. Their services include design, SEO, advertising in both digital and out of home, social media marketing, UX web design and more.



Find out more about Buzz Studios here https://www.buzzstudios.co.uk/

Contact Details - Jonathan Orchard 07771630535, Steve Booth 07774278844