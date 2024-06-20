20th June 2024 – Ahead of the United Nations’ 100-year anniversary in 2045, HSA Group – a family business and one of the largest multinational companies in the Middle East – has set out its commitment to supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals through its participation in the landmark VISION 2045 documentary series, hosted on Reuters Plus.



Celebrating several decades of collective action through UN programmes, VISION 2045 will consist of a series of documentary films, hosted and distributed by Reuters, that illustrate how businesses, including HSA Group, are helping to lead sustainable action and drive social change through their business operations.



HSA Group’s contribution - “Private Sector Action on the SDGs is Imperative” - focuses on how innovation and a commitment to sustainability creates opportunities to drive development, foster economic growth, empower vulnerable communities, and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable world for all.



The series showcases the critical role the private sector plays in supporting social change, leveraging its expertise and capabilities to drive sustainable development and increase climate resilience.



As Yemen’s largest company, HSA Group is playing a leading role in addressing climate challenges, recently coordinating with Yemen’s Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and Climate Change Unit (CCU) at COP28 to develop projects that promote and support climate change mitigation in Yemen. The Group is also improving social outcomes in Yemen, launching a joint school milk initiative with Tetra Pak in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Education and the World Food Programme (WFP) to address food security challenges for young people and encourage school attendance.



HSA Group incorporates the principles of VISION 2045 in its broader sustainability strategy, which guides the company’s endeavours to deliver a positive impact across its operations through a combination of economic development initiatives, humanitarian programmes, and purpose-driven innovation that responds to the needs of the communities it serves.



Nabil Hayel Saeed Anam, Managing Director – HSA Group, Yemen Region:



“HSA Group is delighted to participate in the VISION 2045 initiative, which will bring together thought-provoking content from leaders and subject matter experts in sustainable development and social impact.



“HSA Group looks forward to continuing to play a leading role in tackling climate challenges and generating long-term positive impact for the communities we serve around the world.”



Watch our Vision 2045 campaign here on Reuters



About HSA Group

The Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group was established in Yemen in 1938 by four brothers from the Saeed Anam family and is now one of the largest multinational conglomerates based in the Middle East, employing over 35,000 people across its operations. HSA Group remains a family-owned business and operates across various markets, including Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Africa.



As a key player in global trade networks, HSA Group is the parent organisation for over 70 operating companies. The Group’s commercial activities include producing market-leading food and beverage brands, packaging, household goods and healthcare products, importing and manufacturing essential foodstuffs and commodities.



In its work to support diverse development and humanitarian initiatives in the Middle East and beyond, HSA Group partners with UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, such as the WFP and WHO, to support the delivery of public health, nutrition and food security programmes in Yemen.



Media Contact:



Maamoun Yafi

Chief Communications Officer

HSA Group – Yemen Region

media@hsa.com.ye



Eloise McKenna

Marketing Coordinator

Acumen Media

e.mckenna@acumenmedia.com