CELEBRITIES AND INFLUENCERS GATHER TO SUPPORT AUTOIMMUNE AWARENESS CHARITY
Celebrities including Lizzie Cundy who was the hostess
Gillian McKeith and her daughter Afton
Charlie Mullins
Rara
Nick Moran
Terry Stone
Nana Akua
Pasha Kovalev
Kate Garrawayp
Kristina Rihanoff
Thomas Kriaras
Tracy Kiss
The Glitter Gala for THE AUTOIMMUNE SUPPORT AND AWARENESS FOUNDATION paid a tribute to Robin Windsor of Stricktly Dancing who sadly passed away in January AND WAS A SUPPORTER OF THE CHARITY.
The inspirational event has prompted Lizzie Cundy, Nana Akua and Thomas Kriaras to become Ambassadors.
These conditions are on the rise by over 10% yearly and include long covid, lupus, hashimotos, lupus, asthma and eczema.
Their mission is to increase diagnosis rate and prevent the bigger killer than cancer yearly from ruining lives.
