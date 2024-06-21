Celebrities including Lizzie Cundy who was the hostess

Gillian McKeith and her daughter Afton

Charlie Mullins

Rara

Nick Moran

Terry Stone

Nana Akua

Pasha Kovalev

Kate Garrawayp

Kristina Rihanoff

Thomas Kriaras

Tracy Kiss



The Glitter Gala for THE AUTOIMMUNE SUPPORT AND AWARENESS FOUNDATION paid a tribute to Robin Windsor of Stricktly Dancing who sadly passed away in January AND WAS A SUPPORTER OF THE CHARITY.

The inspirational event has prompted Lizzie Cundy, Nana Akua and Thomas Kriaras to become Ambassadors.

These conditions are on the rise by over 10% yearly and include long covid, lupus, hashimotos, lupus, asthma and eczema.

Their mission is to increase diagnosis rate and prevent the bigger killer than cancer yearly from ruining lives.