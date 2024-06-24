As a leading provider of Catering and Integrated Hospitality services, we announce the release of our new corporate video. The 7-minute video offers a unique window into the inner workings’ services, providing an in-depth look at the company's operations, commitment to customer service, and dedication to using cutting edge technologies.



Following the launch of the company's new identity, we highlight CATRION plans and programs to develop, enhance sustainability, innovation, diversity of business and implementing the company’s strategy to generate 50% of its revenues from non-aviation related activities. By serving mega projects, tourism, entertainment, and international sporting events in the Kingdom, thus, enhancing the company’s participation in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



We're deeply committed to enhancing our services that are provided within the market and elevating the experience within the rapid growing industry. This documentary video allows us to share that commitment with a wider audience and invite them to discover the diverse cultural heritages of CATRION.



CATRION is looking forward to investing its expertise and creativity of its innovative staff in providing exceptional and outstanding levels of care, and continuing the journey of achievements.



The CATRION corporate documentary video is now available for viewing on the company's website and YouTube channel. To learn more about CATRION and its catering services, please visit https://www.catrion.com/.



Watch Catrion Committed to Care video on CBS News Here.



At CATRION, our experience is one of our greatest assets. We continuously leverage this wealth of knowledge to drive innovation, expand our horizons and enhance our offerings. This commitment to excellence allows us to elevate our services, leaving an outstanding and a lasting impression with our clients.



Established four decades ago, we initially focused on providing In-flight catering services. Today, we have successfully diversified our operations into various sectors, including in-flight services, retail, facilities management, and Integrated Hospitality. This remarkable transformation is a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work and innovative mindset of the CATRION team.



