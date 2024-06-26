IRM UK is pleased to announce that the agenda for the Data, AI & Analytics Conference Europe 2024 is now live, scheduled to take place from 14 – 17 October 2024 in central London.



Delegates can gain insights from over 45 expert speakers who will present the latest knowledge and trends in Enterprise Data, AI, and Strategic Leadership in the Digital Age.



The workshops will take place on the 14 and 17 October and delegates can enhance their professional skills.



Workshops include:



- Achieving Data Quality

- Becoming Data Driven

- Introduction to LLMs

- Telling Your Data Story

- Building a Data Team

- Data Therapy

- Data Visualisation Decoded

- Developing a Data Strategy

- Mastering Quick Wins in Data Governance

- Data Strategy: From Design to Execution

- Building Robust Data and AI Platforms



On the 15 and 16 October delegates can attend the conference and choose from a range of dynamic tracks tailored for both beginners and experts. Attendees can learn about real-world applications of Data & AI and hear first-hand accounts from leading organisations who are revolutionising their data strategies.



Organisations speaking and contributing to this year’s agenda include: Accenture, BT, Capgemini, Carl Zeiss AG, DAMA UK, DHL, Elsevier, HMRC, Lloyds Banking Group, Office for National Statistics, OCI Chemical, PwC, Royal London, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, The Pensions Regulator, Whitbread, WPP, and many more!



This 4-day event is the perfect opportunity to network with Europe’s leading minds in Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Analytics and attendees can make valuable connections with like-minded professionals.



Choose from 1, 2, 3, or 4-day tickets. Book by 22 July to save 10%! Save up to an additional 25% on group bookings!



For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://irmuk.co.uk/data-ai-conference-europe-2024/



Emmy Hill

Marketing Executive

emmy@irmuk.co.uk