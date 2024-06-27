Celebrity chefs, speakers, authors and exhibitors announced for the two-day event



LONDON (27 June 2024) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has unveiled the final line-up of guest speakers and exhibitors for this year’s Food Festival, which returns to London’s Business Design Centre, Islington, for a weekend celebrating food and travel on 20-21 July 2024.



Brought to you by award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), the two-day event invites visitors to experience the flavours of the world, with wine tutorials, food photography workshops, tasting sessions, culinary masterclasses, live cooking demonstrations and interviews with acclaimed cookbook authors.



The line-up brings together some of the most exciting names in modern gastronomy, with the festival’s Main Stage welcoming celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain and restaurateur Nisha Katona, while Speakers’ Corner showcases the latest cookbooks from the likes of festival stalwart Zuza Zak and acclaimed chef Alex Jackson.



Festival tickets are priced at £15* per person (excluding the 8% booking fee), saving visitors £10 on the door if they book in advance. Plus, for only £5* per person per session, visitors can book the Wine & Spirits Theatre, the all-new Food Photography Workshops and Tasting Sessions. Visitors can also pick and choose as many additions as they like but are advised to plan in advance as demand is so high.



For more information and the booking link, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





Main Stage



Hosted by chef and food writer April Jackson, the Main Stage will feature demonstrations from some of the culinary world’s biggest names, including:



TV chef and author Nadiya Hussain



Restaurateur-chefs Nisha Katona, Theo Randall and Richard Corrigan



TV presenter, chef and author Matt Tebbutt



Pastry chef, author and broadcaster Ravneet Gill



Cookbook authors Ixta Belfrage and Olia Hercules



For the full Main Stage line-up, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





Speakers’ Corner



Over in Speakers’ Corner, hosts Alex Outhwaite and Farida Zeynalova welcome a stellar line-up of cookbook authors who’ll discuss their latest releases and the cuisines and experiences that inspired these works — visitors are invited to ask questions before being given the chance to purchase their favourite cookbook and get it signed.



This year’s line-up includes:



Zuza Zak, who’ll be discussing her latest book, Slavic Kitchen Alchemy



Alex Jackson, on his love letter to French cuisine, Frontières



Imad Alarnab, talking about his acclaimed cookbook, Imad’s Syrian Kitchen



For the full Speakers’ Corner line-up, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





Masterclass Theatres

For those wanting to broaden their repertoires, the two Masterclass Theatres will host live cooking demonstrations representing more than a dozen cuisines from across the globe, including:



Ecuador

Indonesia

Georgia and more





NEW for 2024: Food Photography Workshops



For the first time, visitors to the event will get the opportunity to perfect their photography skills, by booking into one of two new series of sessions. On Saturday, Charlie Richards discusses how to perfect your photography technique in the studio or at home, while on Sunday, Giulia Verdinelli focuses on shooting jaw-dropping food photos on the go.





NEW for 2024: Tasting Sessions



This year also sees the introduction of a series of new tasting sessions, with experts in their fields introducing attendees to high-quality chocolate from around the world, the best of British cheeses and classic cocktails from Latin America.





Wine & Spirits Theatre



This year’s Wine & Spirits Theatre once again offers a global tasting tour, featuring tipples from destinations such as the Czech Republic, Georgia, the Lisboa wine region and more.





Main Hall



Finally, the Main Hall will be packed with a wide range of exhibitors, from tourist boards to producers, who’ll be on hand to inspire visitors through demonstrations, samples and stories. Some of the planet’s best chefs will put a spin on classic dishes, with tourist boards on hand to tell you more about the culinary destinations that have inspired them.





Tickets include entry to the Food Festival, with access to all interviews, Q&As, panel sessions and chef demonstrations.





Editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), Nicola Trup, says: “There's only a few weeks to go until our fourth Food Festival and I'm thrilled to have our final line-up confirmed, featuring a fantastic mix of some of the best-known names in the world of food and the most exciting up-and-coming talents, as well as passionate drinks specialists and other experts leading our workshops. Between them they represent an array of international influences and styles, so visitors will have a truly global culinary experience. I can’t wait to see what everyone has in store.”



For the final line-up, and to book a ticket, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





* T&Cs apply. Book tickets before 19/07/24, 23:59. Excludes 8% Booking Fee.





About the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival



Brought to you by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), the inaugural National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival was held in July 2019 at London’s Business Design Centre. This year, the festival is set to once again welcome over 6,000 food-lovers across two days (20-21July), offering visitors a chance to enjoy a star-studded line-up featuring renowned chefs and leading food writers. Attendees can look forward to interactive workshops, engaging tasting sessions in the Wine & Spirits Theatre and beyond, as well as the opportunity to explore the vibrant exhibitor floor. The 2024 sponsors include Atavi, Kenwood (sponsoring cookware) and Trailfinders (sponsoring Masterclass Theatres). The event is organised by APL Media, the publisher of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) titles, and adopts a zero food-waste policy. For more information, visit foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





About Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)



This award-winning quarterly series of special issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine is brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.

nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



About National Geographic Traveller (UK)



This magazine is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives.nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel





About APL Media



An award-winning content marketing agency, founded in 1997, APL Media has been changing the narrative, and the way clients communicate with their audiences, for over 25 years. In addition to publishing the award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. [aplmedia.co.uk|https://aplmedia.co.uk/





