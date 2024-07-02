In a celebration of holistic wellness like no other, WOW Fest is set to mesmerise guests at the tranquil setting of a Grade I listed medieval manor house, home of the hit BBC sit com Ghosts, and estate in Surrey, on the 20th and 21st of July, sponsored by Jasper Cacao.



Unique Experiences Await: Experience a wellbeing journey like no other at WOW Fest, where over 4,000 spaces await for workshops, activities, and talks led by industry leaders. Set in the heart of Surrey, West Horsley Place offers an idyllic setting for free and ticketed events that prioritise mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing over two immersive days. More than a festival, WOW Fest creates a safe haven and a community challenging expectations and stereotypes within the often-inaccessible wellbeing industry, providing a platform for individuals to explore and share their own “Wisdom on Wellness”.

Mary Cox, Co-Founder, expresses pride in establishing “a haven for self-discovery, WOW Fest encourages guests to reconnect with their mind, body, and soul. We dedicate ourselves to promoting the importance of a well-rounded and accessible approach to wellbeing”.



Wellness Marketplace: With a view of the Manor House and the sunflower meadows, the marketplace will accommodate more than 80 exhibitors, offering a diverse range of holistic products and services for the entire family's wellness journey. Expect an array of organic natural products, crystals, jewellery, eco-friendly homeware, massages, reiki, reflexology and lots more holistic therapies.



WOW Talks: Returning bigger and better for 2024, get ready for two stages and a huge line-up of renowned experts including Caggie Dunlop, Maude Hirst, Fats Timbo, Julius & Fabian Cowdrey, Lotan Carter, and many more inspirational guests. They will share their profound wisdom and insights in the Place Farm Barn, and the Waffle Stage presented by the Taylor James from The Waffle Shop Podcast.



New & Improved Elements for 2024:

Main Stage: Set in front of the Manor House, the main stage is the energetic focal point of the festival, and a hub for immersive experiences, featuring live music, Ecstatic Dance, Drumming Workshops, and Mass Meditations. The Outta Puff Daddys will be returning - spreading joy & encouraging change in society’s approach to mental health. One dad-dance step at a time!



Jasper Cacao Café: Presented by WOW Fest’s Official Sponsor, here guests can be immersed in the power of the plant medicine of cacao, with meditation, cacao ceremonies, intuitive energy healing, taster sessions and more! This intimate and powerful space is designed to foster spiritual growth and inner transformation.



The Manor House: The medieval manor house is the charming setting for several festival elements. Explore its’ vibrant history and become immersed in hands-on workshops. Whether it’s macramé, mindful arts and crafts, calligraphy, poetry or self-love workshops, dive into the creative experience.



The Walled Garden: Set within the Serpentine Walled Garden, attendees are invited to relax and delve into deeper workshop practices, including yoga, breathwork, drumming sessions, crystal healing and more.



Creative Arts Lawn: Within the world of WOW Fest, a host of creative endeavours awaits in the estate gardens to support local up and coming artists. Think live art displays, local musicians, dancers and performances, guests will leave with a renewed sense of inspiration and joy.



Children’s Area: The Children's Area at WOW Fest encourages kids to step away from screens and embrace their creativity with a variety of fun, free activities and wellness workshops. Enjoy mindfulness in nature, art classes, street dance, skipping, and games, offering entertainment and enrichment for all ages throughout the weekend.



Recharge & Refuel: The Catering Village will offer a variety of nutritious food and drinks with a picturesque view of the Place Farm Barn and gardens. Accommodating to all dietary needs.



Mental Health Charity Partner: Throughout the weekend, there will be numerous events to fundraise, and attendees will have the chance to win some fantastic prizes with a charity raffle in aid of the Grace Dear Trust, a local mental health charity that works tirelessly to combat suicide in young people. Alix Bramwell, Co-Founder, said: “Following the challenges of my own mental health journey, I want to inspire open conversations and challenge the stigma around mental wellbeing. Fundraising and awareness for the Grace Dear Trust, a charity very close to my heart, was also an important motivation for founding this project”.



Sponsorship Partner:

Our principal sponsor for the festival Jasper Cacao, a UK based conscious company specialising in the import, sale and distribution of the finest ceremonial grade cacao. They serve cacao for the wellbeing of humanity as they believe this extremely nourishing plant can help heal the world in many ways. Their ceremonial cacao is for anybody who wishes to benefit medicinally and spiritually from this wonderful natural medicine.



From Debut to Spectacle:

Following two successful festivals at Painshill Park with over 7000 visitors, WOW Fest 24 promises to be even better in its new home. Tickets, priced at £20 per person. Secure tickets now for the ultimate summer day out in Surrey.