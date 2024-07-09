beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship Hosts Four Regional Summits for Second Cohort of 500 Fellows



beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship announces the upcoming Regional Summits, bringing together its second cohort of 500 Fellows from over 20 countries. These summits will take place across four continents: in Mexico, India, South Africa, and Germany.



beVisioneers is a global fellowship committed to empowering young eco-innovators, aged 16-28, by providing them with the resources and support needed to bring their environmental projects to life. The fellowship emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of background or financial status.



In 2023, the fellowship helped young ecopreneurs in eight countries create tangible planet positive projects, addressing wide-ranging environmental challenges.



This year’s Regional Summits will result in even more forward-thinking sustainable solutions to local environmental issues. The Fellows will connect with each other, local communities, organizations, and nature, to aid their journeys toward creating a healthier planet. The summits begin on the 3rd of July and run until the 12th, taking place in Berlin, Bangalore, Johannesburg, and Mexico City.



New Fellows include Eun Ho Kim, a visionary innovator from South Korea, who is dedicated to addressing the increasing flooding damages in Seoul and is embarking on a project to develop anti-flooding road pavement using coffee waste.



Shannon Henry, an American scientist and Fellow, is developing bio-based textiles from the chocolate industry’s waste materials to reimagine fashion manufacturing, while increasing awareness of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) vulnerabilities.



Kashni Tiwary, from India, wants to transform lives and foster resilience in Rajasthan’s arid communities, working with communities to adopt solar-powered desalination, drip irrigation, and communal spaces equipped with solar water canopies.



Regional Summit Highlights:



1. Peer-to-Peer Community Building

The summits will allow Fellows to meet for the first time and bond, share knowledge, and build a supportive network that will tackle environmental issues together well into the future. This community-centric approach aims to strengthen collaboration and inspire collective action towards eco-innovation.



2. Hands-On, Contextualized Learning Experiences

Fellows will engage in practical learning tailored to the specific environmental contexts of each region, designed to enhance their skills and knowledge, equipping them to tackle both local and global environmental challenges.



3. Connection to Local Communities, Organizations, and Nature

Fellows will connect with local communities and organizations, and by immersing themselves in the natural environment, they will gain a deeper understanding of the local ecological and social landscapes. This connection is crucial for developing contextually relevant and impactful eco-projects.



Mariah Levin, Executive Director of beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship, emphasized the significance of these summits:



“These Regional Summits are vital in fostering local, regional, and global exchange. By bringing together young eco-leaders from diverse backgrounds, we are cultivating a network of innovators dedicated to sustainable change. This experience will not only empower our Fellows but also inspire them to lead impactful projects in their communities and beyond.”



For three days, Fellows will connect to learn more about sustainability and start to create their own community. All of the excitement, learning, and encounters will be captured on the beVisioneers’ social media channels. For more information, please visit: https://bevisioneers.world



For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg - olivia@bluesky-pr.com