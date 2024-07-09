We feel that we have been fully supported by the team at Business Systems. The whole process has been absolutely fantastic

Home Group, one of the UK's largest providers of high-quality housing and integrated housing, health, and social care, has partnered with Business Systems Ltd, an industry expert in digital communications solutions, to help transform its contact centre operations.



After a thorough evaluation, Home Group selected Business Systems Ltd, leveraging the Crown Commercial Framework, to implement the cloud-based Calabrio ONE Workforce Management (WFM) solution. It was recommended by Business Systems due to its robust forecasting, scheduling, and analytics capabilities, which were essential for optimising resource allocation and enhancing operational performance.



Since the implementation, the partnership with Business Systems has yielded impressive results, including achieving a return on investment within six months of implementation, surpassing the original two-year target.



Home Group has not only modernised its resource planning capabilities but also achieved substantial financial and operational benefits, including monthly financial savings of £16,000, and a 12% increase in the number of calls answered and responses to digital channels within the target Service Level Agreement. A 20% increase in scheduling efficiencies has also been recorded, in addition to saving 40 administrative hours per week.



Gavin Rogerson, Resource Planning Manager at Home Group, praised the transition: “We feel that we have been fully supported by the team at Business Systems. The whole process has been absolutely fantastic, from a knowledge transfer and upskilling perspective. I’ve been involved in around four implementations of this scale, and this was by far the most straightforward, seamless and assured I’ve been involved with; it’s delivered on all original objectives.”



Looking ahead, Business Systems will support Home Group in leveraging its WFM experience to drive transformation across other business areas. By embracing tools like Data Explorer and Power BI, Home Group aims to further enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction across all departments.



Gavin Rogerson concludes: “Our goal has always been to provide the best end-user experience. The functionality we now have with Calabrio ONE, coupled with the support from Business Systems, has transformed our contact centre. We look forward to applying these learnings to other areas of our business.”



Home Group supports over 125,000 customers in more than 55,000 homes across England and Scotland.



