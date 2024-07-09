Radius Telecoms and IT is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jamie Maginnis as the new Head of IT Practice for the UK, Ireland, and Germany. With over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Jamie will report directly to Managing Director Ray Ferris.



In his new role, Jamie will lead the IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) business, with a key focus on expanding cyber security services. His extensive background and strategic vision are expected to drive significant growth and success in the IT MSP sector.



Ray Ferris, Radius Telecoms and IT Group Managing Director, commented: “Jamie’s appointment is crucial for growing our IT services across Great Britain and Ireland. Our customers' increasing demands for cyber security and managed IT services necessitate expanding our product and lifecycle management capabilities. Jamie’s experience ensures we can deliver top-tier solutions to our SMB market. We are confident in his ability to lead the expansion of our IT services and provide excellent solutions to our customers.”



Having worked in the IT industry for over 25 years, Jamie is looking forward to bringing his wealth of experience to his new role. “Cyber-attacks are increasingly common, with government statistics indicating that half of businesses experienced some form of cyber-attack in the last 12 months. Common threats include phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and insider threats, which can lead to data exposure, financial loss, and reputational damage. SMEs must adopt comprehensive cyber security strategies and consider partnering with an MSP like Radius for enhanced protection,” he added.



Radius prioritises cyber security through tailored solutions that fit each client's needs, focusing on proactive measures, continuous monitoring, and using tools like Microsoft 365 Business Premium to enhance security.



“Benefits of partnering with Radius include access to specialised expertise, cost-effective security management, and staying updated with the latest technologies and threats, ensuring robust defence against cyber-attacks. Radius also ensures that security practices meet industry standards and regulations, helping clients avoid penalties and maintain their reputation,” added Jamie.



About Radius Telecoms and IT



Radius Telecoms and IT specialises in cloud communications, mobile connectivity, managed IT services, and cyber security solutions across the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Belgium. As part of the Radius Group, it services over 10,000 businesses with more than 270,000 users.



Radius, headquartered in Crewe, employs 2,800 people across 19 countries. Since 1990, Radius has enabled global businesses to transform operations through products and services in fuel, vehicle telematics, EV charging, insurance, business telephony, and vehicle leasing, with an annual turnover exceeding £4 billion.



Website: https://www.radius.com/en-gb/telecoms/