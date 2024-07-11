Acumen Media



Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia - In an era where the demand for skilled professionals in the energy sector is ever-growing, the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) stands out as a beacon of excellence and innovation. Established in 2016, SADA’s mission is clear: to support the upstream energy sector by providing academically and vocationally competent drilling professionals. This commitment aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by providing quality education and decent work, ensuring sustainable development and economic diversification in the Kingdom.



At the heart of SADA's success is its unparalleled hands-on training approach. Spanning 72,000 square meters, the campus is equipped with training rig, wells, workshops, simulators, labs, and cutting-edge facilities. These resources enable trainees to gain practical experience in actual rig and intervention well operations, a unique feature that sets SADA apart from other training institutes.



SADA’s comprehensive curriculum includes five specialized diplomas: Drilling Operator, Services Operator, Drilling HSE, Drilling Chemical Lab and Drilling Fluids. Over 1,000 trainees have graduated from these programs, ready to meet the industry's demanding standards. The academy's emphasis on career progression and lifelong learning ensures that its graduates are not only skilled but also adaptable to the evolving energy landscape.



“Our goal is to develop professionals who are not only competent but also visionary leaders in the upstream energy sector. SADA’s hands-on training and state-of-the-art facilities are critical in achieving this vision,” said Faisal H. Al-Daihani, SADA's Managing Director.



SADA's stakeholders, including Saudi Aramco, TVTC, HRDF, and 29 other industry leaders, play a crucial role in shaping its strategic direction. Their involvement ensures that the training programs are aligned with industry needs and standards, thereby enhancing the employability of graduates.



Looking ahead, SADA aims to expand its impact further, continuing to set new benchmarks in industrial education and skill-based training. The academy's vision is to be a world-class leader in lifelong learning and development for success in the upstream energy sector. As SADA continues to innovate and grow, its graduates will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving the future of the energy industry.



Watch The Video Here on CBS News



For more information, please visit SADA's LinkedIn, SADA’s X, SADA’s Website or contact Marketing & Business Development Unit at Alia@sada.edu.sa .



About SADA:



The Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) is a non-profit technical training hub established in 2016 by Saudi Aramco and industry stakeholders to support the upstream energy sector by providing globally competitive drilling professionals through quality education. SADA has the right training environment to deliver word-class training for its trainees, it features training wells, workshops, simulators, labs, and state-of-the-art facilities. SADA emphasizes career progression and invests in lifelong learning, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.