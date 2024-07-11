London - 11th July 2024 - This month, Acumen Media releases the latest instalment of the eagerly awaited 'Innovators & Disruptors' documentary series, launching on CBS News and Acumen Stories. The series highlights trailblazing companies leading transformative change in their respective sectors and focuses on their significant impact on industry evolution. Highlighted in the distinguished roster of featured companies are Masarat, Pure Storage, and SADA UAE.



Masarat Fintech was established in 2005 and stands as a pioneering fintech company in Libya, recognised for being the first to offer mobile financial services in the country. The company excels in enabling Libyan banks to adopt mobile banking and payment solutions, supporting their digital transformation journeys. With over 2.5 million subscribers and more than 5 million financial transactions processed monthly, Masarat continues to meet the growing demand for digital services. The firm remains committed to advancing digital transformation and introducing innovative technologies, ensuring the provision of cutting-edge financial solutions to its customers.



Pure Storage is a global leader in enterprise data storage, dedicated to simplifying how organisations consume and interact with data. Leading the way in sustainable data storage, Pure Storage offers a unified enterprise storage platform that helps customers reduce energy use and carbon emissions by up to 85%, consuming as little as one-fifth the energy of competitive all-flash storage systems. Since its inception, Pure Storage has focused on maximising energy and space efficiency, reducing e-waste, and lowering operational costs while delivering unmatched reliability and performance to customers, and remains committed to these principles as the industry evolves.



Paving the way for the next generation, SADA, or the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy, is a premier educational institute dedicated to advancing the drilling industry. It functions as a vital training hub, focusing on qualifying the Saudi workforce with both theoretical and practical drilling skills. Recognised for creating excellence in the energy sector, SADA offers a blend of academic education and hands-on training through state-of-the-art facilities, which provide specialised training and set SADA apart as a leader in immersive learning environments.



Acumen Media’s CEO, Paolo Zanini says, "We are excited to showcase Masarat, Pure Storage, and SADA in our Innovation & Disruption documentary series. These companies embody the essence of innovation and demonstrate how progressive businesses are defining the future of their sectors. Through our collaboration with CBS News, we aspire to motivate global audiences with tales of transformative change and pioneering leadership."



Don't miss the debut of "Innovation & Disruption," where viewers will discover the revolutionary innovations that are propelling progress and prosperity in today's ever-evolving business environment.



Watch the I&D Campaign here on CBS News.



