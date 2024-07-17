A new crowdfunding project has just launched to raise awareness of the financial struggles of the 3.8 million people who were excluded from the UK government’s COVID-19 financial support measures.



The project, titled "Excluded: The national COVID-19 financial scandal" will create a pilot episode of a television drama that follows the experiences of those people repeatedly ignored and forgotten by a government that promised to leave no-one behind. It will honour the 37 people to date who have taken their own lives as a direct result of this situation.



The team behind the project is made up of professionals who were themselves excluded from meaningful financial support. They are aided by ExcludedUK, a nonprofit organisation that provides vital emotional and mental health support those who were excluded.



"We are excited to develop this project to share the stories of those left behind during the pandemic" said Shane Hedges, one of the project's creators. "We believe that this drama will raise awareness of the very real financial struggles that many people are still facing, even to this day. It’s a powerful story that deserves national attention."



The funds raised through the Crowdfunder will be used to make the pilot episode. The team is planning to hire crew themselves excluded and hopes to use the pilot to secure funding for a full season of the show.



To learn more about the project, view an intro trailer and donate to the crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/excludedproject.



CONTACT:

Hanger 39 Productions Limited

Shane Hedges, shane@hanger-39.co.uk, 07810 046110