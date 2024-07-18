Oxford Executive MBA recognised as world’s best by QS



Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford has been ranked as the best in the world by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) for our Executive MBA (EMBA) programme.



The results, a rise of two places from 2023, highlighted particular strengths in the categories of Thought Leadership, determined by our global academic reputation, and Diversity, which notes the nationality breakdown of students. Our latest EMBA cohort includes students from 32 nationalities.



Oxford Saïd’s EMBA, tailored to suit working professionals, is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having now welcomed more than 1,300 students onto the programme since its inception.



The QS ranking, which evaluates nearly 200 business schools, considers the following areas to assess the quality of EMBA programmes, with a particular emphasis on global institutional reputation: Employer Reputation, Academic Reputation, Career Progression, Executive Profile and Class Diversity.



Kathy Harvey, Associate Dean, MBA and Executive Degrees, welcomed our first-place ranking, saying:



‘We are fortunate to have one of the most diverse and experienced Executive MBA classes in the world, and to have our programme recognised by QS as the world-leader is an achievement everyone at Oxford Saïd can be proud of. Our transformational and competitive programme, now in its twentieth year, challenges students to explore the answers to complex business issues, delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions to solve the problems of today, and those that will emerge tomorrow. We are grateful to our students, faculty and colleagues who continue to make our EMBA such a success.’



David Bennatar, EMBA student, Climate Author and International Advisor said of his experience:



‘The Oxford EMBA is an intellectual playground. We have continuous opportunities to meet individuals from extraordinary backgrounds and accomplishments – all here with the same vision: to propel ourselves to accelerated places and create even greater impact.’



Oxford Saïd offers a variety of scholarship options to prospective EMBA candidates, including the Rewley Scholarship, Oxford-Hasmukh Patel Graduate Scholarship and many more.



To mark the 20th anniversary of the Oxford EMBA programme, we have launched an inspirational podcast series telling the stories of our incredible alumni, reflecting on their journeys before, during and after their Oxford EMBA. Listen to The Application podcast here.



For more information, or to speak to someone from Saïd Business School, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.