ESMT Berlin has joined the Digital Education Council (DEC), a prestigious global alliance dedicated to advancing sustainable innovation and AI adoption in higher education and workforce development. This is one more step towards the business school’s goal to advance innovation in education.



The DEC, initiated by SuperCharger Ventures, the world’s largest EdTech accelerator, is committed to expanding access to cutting-edge resources, facilitating knowledge sharing, and driving innovation in education. By joining this esteemed council, ESMT Berlin aligns with a network of forward-thinking institutions and experts, collectively working towards impactful global practices.



“At ESMT, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive positive change,” says Roselva Tunstall, director of the Learning Innovation Lab at ESMT. “Our participation in the Digital Education Council will enhance our ability to innovate and share knowledge, ultimately benefiting our learners and the broader community.”



As a DEC member, ESMT will benefit from exclusive resources and collaborative opportunities, enabling the business school to further its mission of developing entrepreneurial leaders who think globally and act responsibly. This membership underscores the school’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to create a better tomorrow.



More information about the Digital Education Council and its initiatives may be found here.



About ESMT Berlin



ESMT Berlin is a leading global business school with its campus in the heart of Berlin. Founded by 25 global companies, ESMT offers master, MBA, and PhD programs, as well as executive education on its campus in Berlin, in locations around the world, online, and in online blended format. Focusing on leadership, innovation, and analytics, its diverse faculty publishes outstanding research in top academic journals. Additionally, the international business school provides an interdisciplinary platform for discourse between politics, business, and academia. ESMT is a non-profit private institution of higher education with the right to grant PhDs and is accredited by AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS, and ZEvA. It is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all its activities and communities. esmt.berlin



