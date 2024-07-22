From 25th-26th July, AACSB International will bring education leaders, businesses and business schools together for its first Africa Conference in Pretoria to discuss key challenges and opportunities for business education.



Discussions will highlight the how business schools across the African region teach entrepreneurship and sustainability to empower the continent’s young people with the necessary skills to create a brighter future.



The conference takes place against the backdrop of high levels of unemployment among young Africans.



US non-profit PRB estimates Africa will be home to 42 percent of the world’s young people by 2030, while the African Development Bank Group reports 83 percent of those entering the labour market each year remain jobless in the Sub-Saharan region.



In this context, African business schools can provide the skills young people need to find and create jobs in highly entrepreneurial African societies. In recognition of their high quality of teaching, research, and societal impact, no fewer than five African institutions have received AACSB accreditation since 2018 – signifying they have joined an elite group comprising less than 7 percent of business and management schools globally.



“We are enthusiastic about the growth and entrepreneurial spirit in the region and AACSB can support the advancement of quality education to ensure students have the skills and fundamental knowledge to experience long term economic success.” Geoff Perry Executive Vice President and Chief Membership Officer



ENDS