This may influence women’s financial decisions, contributing to observed trends such as reluctance to invest in the stock market

Men feature as the central figure in 84% of financial advertisements, finds new research from Mannheim Business School. This could explain lower financial confidence and reluctance to actively manage finances among women.



Dr. Alexandra Niessen-Ruenzi, Professor of Finance, and Dr. Luisa Langer, postdoctoral researcher, analysed print financial ads from 1949 to 2023, looking at the various depictions of women. Male and female participants in the study categorised central figures in the ads according to their gender, role, age, and ethnicity, as well as perception of authority and expertise.



Women were found to feature far less often as central figures or experts in the ads, with men often portrayed in professional and authoritative roles.



When women do appear in financial ads, they are typically depicted in subordinate roles with limited knowledge of the featured financial product: 36% of male central figures, while only 15% of female central figures, are portrayed as having financial expertise.



Similar results are observed for ethnicity: 74% of central figures in the ads were White. Those of minority ethnic backgrounds are more frequently displayed in low status and low expertise positions compared to White individuals.



Feedback from participants in the study also suggests they notice these stereotypes. Unaware of the study’s objectives, female participants still identified and expressed concerns about gender stereotypes in the ads; they explicitly noted that most central figures were White, middle-aged men.



“The internalisation of gender stereotypes in financial advertising could impede women’s ability to manage finances effectively, exacerbating anxiety and ambivalence regarding financial topics. This may influence women’s financial decisions, contributing to observed trends such as reluctance to invest in the stock market,” says Prof. Niessen-Ruenzi.



Analysis does indicate a shift towards more equitable gender representation, with women represented in more professional roles in recent years. However, accurately representing men and women in financial advertising remains a crucial task for the industry and policy makers.



This research was first published in the Social Science Research Network (SSRN).



