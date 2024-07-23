AACSB International (AACSB), the world’s largest and longest-standing business school association and standard-setting body, announced the appointment of Carrie Summerlin as executive vice president of learning and development, effective August 19, 2024.



Summerlin has more than 20 years of professional experience serving in association and nonprofit management, overseeing membership, marketing, professional development, fundraising, academic engagement, publication, and research functions.



As part of the executive team, Summerlin will be reimagining AACSB’s conference experience to increase member value globally and to serve members locally within the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific regions. She also will enhance and expand AACSB’s learning portfolio to serve the leadership and development needs of deans, associate deans, department chairs, and faculty members. Finally, Summerlin will explore new partnerships and collaborative networks that connect business schools and business.



“I am deeply honored to be joining the executive team at AACSB,” states Summerlin. “I look forward to collaborating with our esteemed members, board, and staff as we drive the development of innovative learning solutions that will shape the future of business education. Together, we will elevate standards of excellence as we support a dynamic global community committed to lifelong learning and impactful leadership.”



In her most recent role, Summerlin served as chief growth and innovation officer at the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA), where she led strategies to enhance member value through sustainable growth and oversaw the implementation of new technologies and the launch of a refreshed FICPA website.



Prior to her role at FICPA, Summerlin was vice president of strategy and innovation at the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). During her 19-year tenure, she led various departments, including conferences, education and event operations, membership and chapter relations, marketing, foundation operations, and research initiatives related to the internal audit profession.



“Carrie is a dynamic leader. I am impressed by her leadership, diverse experience, and innovative approach to scaling strategic initiatives,” comments Lily Bi, president and CEO at AACSB. “We have mapped out a strong strategic plan with a focus on core and new member value and positioning AACSB as the voice for business education. I look forward to Carrie playing a key role in achieving our strategic vision.”



Summerlin holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida State University and a master’s in nonprofit management from the University of Central Florida. She is a Certified Nonprofit Professional, a member of the Florida Society of Association Executives, and a former advisory board member for UCF’s Dixon School of Accounting.



About AACSB International



Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.