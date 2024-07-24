July 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions has added the full range of Gardner Engineering CCTV bracketry to their product portfolio.



Gardner Engineering

are a British CCTV mount manufacturer who pride themselves on design excellence. They have a focus on sustainability with their products being manufactured at their facility in Lancashire and utilising the closest possible suppliers to minimize the production ‘miles’ involved in the logistics and production process. All Products are made to High Quality and Gardner Engineering is a Proud Certified member of the “Made in Britain” Association The official Mark for British manufacturing - Made in Britain.



Frankie Bellavia, Mayflex Director of Sales for Security commented “Gardner Engineering provide an excellent quality product that is complementary to many of our major CCTV camera offerings and gives our customers more options when it comes to mounting products. Their range includes camera bracketry and adaptors, drop poles, bollards, angle vehicle posts and mounts.”



Frankie continued “We have been working with Gardner Engineering for a little while on various projects where bespoke requirements have been required. With everything manufactured in the UK this has resulted in faster lead times and a highly competitive offering, to assist our customers with winning projects. With more and more demand for Gardner products we have felt that it made sense to offer their standard products via our online webshop and sales team.”



Matt Philp, Gardner Engineering commented “We are delighted to be offering our full range of products via Mayflex. We’ve been seeing the demand grow, particularly around projects where the standard camera manufacturer offering didn’t provide as much flexibility as required for the site installation. Other benefits of our range include the fact that our pole drops can be extended up to 9 metres and our TFT / Monitor Brackets can be used in combination with camera brackets to reduce cable runs and the number of drops needed. With our local and bespoke service, using leading edge Laser welding equipment, we can provide a solution that works and provides optimum strength and accuracy.”



Matt continued “We’ve recently delivered some bollards to Definitive Security Solutions via Mayflex, that have been installed at a prestigious Kensington Site, so it’s great to see the products being used for royalty as well as more standard installations.”



For further details on the range of Gardner Engineering products and services available from Mayflex please CLICK HERE or for any bespoke requirements please contact our security sales team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com.