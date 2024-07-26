A mum from Staffordshire, who transformed her life after training to become a Psychotherapist and Coach, is encouraging others to unlock their own success by looking at the beliefs and behaviours that are holding them back.



With the release of her book Who the F*ck Do You THINK You Are? 44-year-old Geri Carey is looking to help others perform a self-audit, reset, and align their thinking, so they can handle life with confidence.



Through each chapter, Geri enables readers to learn to trust themselves through a series of practical insights and tools focused on overcoming setbacks. The book also delves into strategies that will help them on their way.



Geri’s journey to get to where she is today has also been a rollercoaster ride of corporate burnout, health issues and losing several close family members all within a five-year period. But never one to give up, she also harnessed her determination to build and sell a successful six figure cleaning franchise, whilst raising her children and having dyslexia and dyscalculia.



Going to university for the first time aged 39, Geri embarked on a transformative journey that included discovering who she truly was. It was whilst studying that the book was written, as part of the research she uncovered.



Author Geri Carey says, “Who the F*ck Do You THINK You Are? will empower you to find the resources you already have, but you will be able to navigate the world more confidently. With this newfound awareness, you will be able to make decisions driven by your true self, feeling liberated, happy and confident. This is your chance to start making choices that work for you, on your own terms.”



Step into Geri’s world, where straight talking, humour and research backed insights blend seamlessly, guiding readers to learn about themselves and design their lives on their own terms.



The book will be invaluable to those who have:



· Experienced a significant life change

· Felt or are feeling lost or disconnected from their identity

· Realise they are neglecting their own needs

· If they constantly seek validation from others...

· If they hide their true selves...

· If they have a deep desire to live the life they were meant to, but can't quite reach it...



As a bonus, the book comes with a free companion to help readers take action and transform their lives.



