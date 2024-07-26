An experienced children’s mental health and wellness advocate from Dunmow has joined forces with Crystal Kingdom Social Enterprise CIC, to stage a series of three free workshops for young people aged between eight and sixteen in the summer holidays.



38-year-old Charlotte Lewington, who runs Mente Hermosa came up with the idea for the half-day classes to help young people have fun, be seen, heard and validated at the same time.



By working in conjunction with Crystal Kingdom Social Enterprise CIC she is ensuring that through creative arts, they can help build confidence and resilience in young people.



Taking place on Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th August 2024 at Barnston Village Hall, anyone who wants to attend needs to book their place as soon as possible as there are only 20 spaces available at each of the workshops.



Charlotte Lewington, Founder of Mente Hermosa, which is Spanish for beautiful mind, says, “It’s so important that children know that they have a voice and will be listened to and seen so they can make the most of any opportunities that come their way. Having worked in children’s mental health services for over 20 years, I have seen firsthand how important it is for young people to build up their confidence and resilience and this is what these workshops are designed to do.”



The four-hour long workshops will focus on a specially created story that takes the attendees on a journey to gain life skills including self-awareness, understanding boundaries, resilience and confidence. By providing them with coping strategies and positive reinforcing messaging, it is hoped they will be better able to deal with any of life’s challenges.



For more information on the workshops or to book a space



Registration for places will close when they have been filled or by Monday 19th August 2024 at 5pm.



For interviews with Charlotte Lewington, please contact Nicola Rowley at NJRPR on nicola@njrpr.com / Tel: 07932 656685