the education sector has a huge responsibility to practice sustainably and to influence future generations to make real change.

Focusing on the post-16 education sector, EAUC provides a system that creates a world with sustainability at its heart. As a consultancy business that supports the education sector with carbon and energy management, TEAM Energy advocates the association’s vision.



There are over 300 universities, colleges and learning and skills organisations as members. The EAUC have dedicated over two decades to promoting sustainability and work to empower the post-16 education sector in integrating sustainability across all aspects of its operations. They promote holistic whole organisation approaches where leadership and governance, estates and operations, teaching and learning and collaborations are all actively driving sustainability.



TEAM recognises the challenges that the sector faces in delivering exceptional education, managing complex energy estates and providing optimum learning facilities, often on stretched budgets. Through its services, TEAM partners with colleges and universities across the UK to alleviate them from the burden of fulfilling their energy strategies, implementing energy saving projects and supporting them in reaching their emissions targets.



TEAM’s Service Delivery Manager, Graham Paul, is pleased to be joining the EAUC:



“Public demand for greener environmental practices and ambitious targets to become net zero means the education sector has a huge responsibility to practice sustainably and to influence future generations to make real change.



We are proud to support many universities across the UK who are on their sustainable journeys. EAUC’s purpose to equip learners for their lives, inspiring responsible organisations and shaping society for the better aligns with our own goals to drive sustainable operations.”



The EAUC sets out to create meaningful sustainability change and establish a more enabling environment for action for its members. TEAM’s own membership with the network provides an opportunity to forge collaboration with the community and enhance how it supports the sector’s sustainability goals.







About TEAM



TEAM is the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, committed to helping organisations lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change.

Its expert team works alongside its customers to understand their unique challenges and energy management goals whether it’s net zero and carbon reduction, compliance and certificates, or large-scale projects and business strategy.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the continuous development of software solutions and service innovations to meet the evolving needs of the market at pace and scale, helping its customers to navigate the challenging energy landscape.