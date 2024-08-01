Roasting Plant® Coffee, the trailblazing coffee retailer known for its cutting-edge Javabot™ Coffee System, is excited to announce the successful completion of its £7.9 million ($10m) funding round, which was oversubscribed.



The new capital will be instrumental in supporting the company’s ambitious growth and innovation plans, including value engineering of its Javabot™ Coffee System, and the opening of new stores in key markets across the United States and the UK.



Forty percent of the investment came from existing shareholders, demonstrating their continued confidence in Roasting Plant’s vision and proven business model; the remaining 60% was secured from family offices, highlighting the growing interest and belief in Roasting Plant’s unique tech-enabled approach to Specialty Coffee.



This funding will enable Roasting Plant Coffee to:

• Enhance Javabot™ Coffee System: Invest in value engineering and innovation to further improve their patented in-store roasting and brewing system, ensuring it continues to deliver the highest quality coffee with maximum efficiency.

• Expand Retail Presence: Open new stores in strategic locations including Washington DC, New York, Chicago and London, bringing the unique Roasting Plant coffee experience to more customers.



Chief Executive Officer, Roasting Plant Coffee, Jamie Robertson says "We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment which will help us take Roasting Plant Coffee to the next level in the US and UK! Our mission is to provide the freshest coffee possible, roasted and brewed to order by the cup, and this funding will allow us to share our Just-Roasted passion with more coffee lovers.”



Entrepreneur and Former Owner Conforama Suisse SA, Dan Mamane stated “I invested in Roasting Plant because they have the best possible coffee, but also a highly differentiated experience. I think that people are looking for something that is more personal with better quality. With Javabot you can choose your bean by the cup, it's incredibly fresh and fast, and the food is delicious!”



Roasting Plant Coffee’s Javabot™ Coffee System is the only technology of its kind, offering a unique coffee experience where beans are roasted in micro-batches throughout the day, in every shop, ensuring the freshest cup possible. Customers can watch as their beans fly through a Willy-Wonka style system of tubes, roasted and brewed to order from their favourite single-origin beans.



New stores in Washington DC, NY, Chicago, and London are set to open within the next 18 months, each featuring Javabot™ and designed to provide an immersive coffee experience. This measured expansion aligns with Roasting Plant Coffee’s commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, supported by a dedicated team of US and Swiss engineers and coffee lovers.



About Roasting Plant® Coffee: Roasting Plant aims to be the world’s top choice for Just-Roasted™ Specialty Coffee by empowering people through technology. The company uses its own in-store automated roasting and brewing technology called the Javabot™ Coffee System. Always freshly roasting for a full flavored and smooth coffee.



Fresh roasted coffee tastes better! Once roasted, coffee is at peak for about two weeks. Most coffee sold at retail by the bag or cup is months from roasting, after its flavor and aroma compounds degrade and oxidation contributes funky, unpleasant off-tastes.



Roasting Plant Coffee has 15 roastery-cafes in the US and UK, supported by an experienced, passionate team of engineers and coffee lovers from the US and Switzerland. The company develops and manufactures Javabot at its RP Labs facility in the US. Roasting Plant offers coffee at retail, wholesale and online sourced directly from the nearest Roasting Plant Coffee roastery cafe.





Media inquiries: roastingplant@sunnysideupcomms.co.uk