London (1 August 2024). With Turkey witnessing an unprecedented surge in visitor numbers — May alone saw a record-breaking 5.1 million tourists — the September issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to explore the nation’s hidden corners and uncover its best-kept secrets.



Despite the popularity of Istanbul and the Turquoise Coast, Turkey’s many cultural, historical and natural attractions haven’t always received the attention they deserve. From stargazing in the western Kaçkar Mountains to long-distance rail journeys through landscapes once traversed by Alexander the Great, there’s plenty more to discover.



Descend into the subterranean cities of Cappadocia, feast in the blossoming culinary region of Urla and marvel at Edirne’s age-old oil wrestling festival as National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals 22 unmissable experiences.



Don’t miss:



Sri Lanka: The Indigenous Vedda people are leading immersive treks in the jungled highlands



Valencia: Journey through the parks, wetlands and groves of 2024’s European Green Capital



Austria: Drink up the views from Carinthia’s lakeside restaurants and lofty mountain trails



Japan: Itineraries to experience the archipelago’s urban life, scattered islands and more



Miami: Explore the influences that have shaped Florida’s sun-soaked capital



Dublin: A guide to the Irish capital, from big-ticket attractions to intimate audiophile bars



Bay of Kotor: From medieval towns to national parks, this is Montenegro at its prettiest



Perth: The capital of Western Australia is fresh out of an unprecedented hotel boom



Smart traveller: A Silk Road adventure in London’s British Museum; Spain’s Parador hotels unveil new tours; the global influences behind Guyanese cuisine; fine dining in Sorrento; the inside scoop on St John’s, Canada; canal boating trips in the UK; a bucolic escape in the Forest of Dean; the best autumn literary festivals; and portable kit for your next adventure.



Notes from an author: Oliver Smith on finding peace at Britian’s holy sites



Meet the trailblazer: Former astronaut José Hernández on reaching for the stars



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on digital nomad visas, planning a music-themed road trip in the US and more. The Info sets sail for Venice’s historical regatta, while Hot Topic explores the rise of tiger mosquitos across Europe and the Report asks whether costlier safaris really mean more money for conservation initiatives. Finally, photographer and writer Simon Urwin discusses capturing the otherworldly landscapes of Algeria in How I Got the Shot.



