Managed IT and cyber security services provider, Littlefish, has today announced the acquisition of Storm Technology, a leading Microsoft-focused business technology consultancy based in Ireland.



Founded in 2003 in Nottingham, Littlefish has grown into an award-winning enterprise-focused managed service provider, with offices in both Nottingham and Sheffield. At nearly 700 people strong, and after securing significant investment from Bowmark Capital in 2022 (alongside a re-investment from previous backers, LDC), the move firmly accelerates Littlefish’s next phase of growth. The acquisition will enable Littlefish to continue its rapid organic expansion alongside the enlargement of its portfolio, with enhanced capabilities around enterprise applications and an end-to-end Microsoft M365/D365 proposition.



Known for its expertise in managed IT services, cyber security, cloud services, and strategic IT consultancy, the deal is set to allow Littlefish to harness new potential in the UK and Irish markets, addressing the growing demand for business-focused Microsoft solutions, while also expanding its customer base in Ireland via Storm Technology.



Through the acquisition, Littlefish customers can expect to access a new and extensive Microsoft solutions portfolio and curated partner network that will further enable digital transformation journeys, facilitate growth at scale, and unlock the end-to-end benefits of Microsoft business application solutions through strategic integration and adoption.



On the news, Littlefish CEO, Steve Robinson, comments

“As a business, we’ve evolved from a bedroom startup to ‘the’ superior alternative to the multi-billion-pound, IT outsourcers, providing award-winning services and a world-class customer experience. This acquisition marks the next part of our success story, expanding our presence and footprint with a like-minded organisation and services that will materially enhance our Microsoft business solution capabilities.



“As well as a shared passion for delivering service excellence and genuine business value for customers through tailored solutions, Storm Technology shares our people-centric, expertise-led approach. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Karl and his talented team to Littlefish. We are very much looking forward to collaborating, innovating and growing together in both the Irish and UK markets.”



Karl Flannery, CEO, Storm Technologies, added

“Joining forces with Littlefish marks an exciting step in our business and client journey, supporting our growth ambition – facilitating entry to the UK market, while reaffirming our commitment to the delivery of maximum client impact with the expansion of our existing capabilities – creating an end-to-end digital operating platform.



Our team and clients have been an integral part of our journey, and it was important to us that any partnership would build upon the values that have underpinned operations since we first opened in 1995, including unrivalled customer experience and operational excellence. We are confident that we have found that partner in Littlefish. I look forward to this exciting next stage of the Storm Technology journey alongside Littlefish, our valued team, clients, and partners.”



Together, Littlefish and Storm Technology will continue to deliver industry-leading, value-added, and people-focused services to customers across the areas of managed IT services, cyber, cloud, and strategic business applications consultancy.

Littlefish was advised by EY’s Dublin-based corporate advisory team led by Robert Hussey and Ronan Murray, and a combined UK & Irish legal team from Browne Jacobson overseen by Mark Hughes and William Darmody.





Littlefish:

Littlefish is an award-winning managed IT and cyber services provider focused on delivering enhanced user experiences, improved customer satisfaction, and authentic business value. Disrupting the mid and enterprise marketplace since 2003, Littlefish is an established and superior alternative to the ‘usual suspect’, £multi-billion MSPs and outsourcing giants. It delivers 24/7 service to 100,000+ users globally, for a variety of organisations, across the private and public sectors, including National Gas, ASOS, HM Treasury, and NHS Professionals. Through significant investment in enterprise-grade processes and tools and highly skilled, well-led teams, Littlefish ensures its customers consistently receive market-leading service that is independently verified as world class. Visit https://www.littlefish.co.uk/.



Storm Technology:

Founded in 1995, Storm Technology is a leading Microsoft business technology consultancy with over 25 years of experience driving client success through digital transformation. With a team of highly skilled technology experts and business consultants, Storm delivers solution and service excellence, underpinned by future ready data architecture, to help customers scale and drive business impact. With offices in Dublin, Galway and Belfast, Storm Technology delivers digital solutions and market-leading customer service across hospitality, construction, utilities, sustainable energy, and the public sector. For more information, visit https://www.storm.ie/.